General News

Foster Lake Rink reopened for the community

February 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carlow Mayo Township’s Foster Lake Rink has reopened for the community, according a post on the Bancroft Area Family Bulletin Board’s Facebook page on Feb. 5. There will also be a Family Day event on the newly re-iced rink on Feb. 18. CAO/clerk Jenny Snider, resident Mandy White and Mayor Randy Wallace comment on this exciting development at Foster Lake Rink.

Carlow Mayo Township council discussed Foster Lake Rink, located at 71 Park Road, at their January meeting. They noted how difficult it was to keep ice on it and discussing options to get it re-iced for the community, especially the community’s children, to enjoy, as soon as possible.

Snider says that they are very excited the rink is now open.

“The uncooperative weather this year has been a real challenge but thanks to some hard work by employees and volunteers, it is now useable,” she says.

White, whose post on Facebook let the broader community know that the rink was now open said she just wanted to post to let people know it’s open and give a shout out to their new mayor.

“He’s such a nice man with a great heart. He seems to just want to do good by the people of our community. He deserves a shout out to know we appreciate him and all that he’s doing….or trying to do,” she says.

Wallace says that it was great news that the rink was now open, and revealed that Don Reid had been hired by the township to maintain the rink for the season.

“[Reid] began the process and it was an up-hill battle due to the weather. I myself had volunteered some time to plow around the rink and the ice. I reached out to our community for help!” he says.

Wallace says that on the night of Feb. 2, which hit a low of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the community responded to his call. Wallace, Travis Stewart, Kolton, Ricky, Al and Cole Dillabough went to the rink at 9 p.m. to clean and flood the ice and they were there until around 4 a.m. the next morning.

“They did a great job. Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, Travis, Trish Stewart and family, Chris, Mandy White and family, and other community members enjoyed an afternoon of skating and a little hockey. We cooked hot dogs on the wood stove and had all kinds of treats for everyone to enjoy. It was amazing to see all the smiles on the children’s faces, and the rink felt alive again,” he says.

The Carlow community recreation board and Wallace will also be hosting a Family Day event on Feb. 18 at the rink, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“There will be skating, broom ball, games for the children and horse pulled wagon rides. We will have hot dogs and chili, and food donations are welcomed. All children must be accompanied by an adult,” he says. “This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbours.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

SOIceFest is back at full speed

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Southern Ontario Ice Climbing Festival came back to the North Hastings area on Feb. 10 to 12. This year they hosted ...

Overnight at the Trust

By Kristena Schutt-Moore When the temperature dropped down to -32 degrees on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2 the North Hastings Community Trust opened up ...

Serendipitous Connections opens at the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Chris Drost What happens when a group of inspired and talented local photographers come together? The results are on view for everyone to enjoy ...

Bancroft Lions’ Club makes $5,000 donation for hospital CT Scanner

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre, the Bancroft Lions’ Club ...

United Way HPE supports CARE North Hastings

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CARE North Hastings, also known as Community Care North Hastings is an agency with a long history in ...

Hastings Hussle coming to North Hastings

By Chris Drost Mark your calendars and get ready to strap on your snowshoes for a brand-new winter event happening in North Hastings on Saturday, ...

Local high schools to benefit from Environmental Summit

By Chris Drost The invitations have gone out to high schools in Haliburton, Bancroft, Barry’s Bay and Peterborough for the first Environmental Summit at the ...

Hunter expects ‘significant progress’ on Algonquin Land Claim by end of 2024

By Nate Smelle Nearly four decades have passed since the Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation [formerly known as the Algonquins of Golden Lake] submitted a ...

North Hastings Community Trust gets a hand from United Way HPE

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative ReporterBancroft This Week has been looking at various local community organizations that benefit from United Way Hastings Prince Edward’s support ...

Home Again brings back Betty White Challenge

By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Dec. 31, 2021, just shy of her 100 birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 Betty White passed away. Known for her love ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support