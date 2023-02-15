Foster Lake Rink reopened for the community

February 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carlow Mayo Township’s Foster Lake Rink has reopened for the community, according a post on the Bancroft Area Family Bulletin Board’s Facebook page on Feb. 5. There will also be a Family Day event on the newly re-iced rink on Feb. 18. CAO/clerk Jenny Snider, resident Mandy White and Mayor Randy Wallace comment on this exciting development at Foster Lake Rink.

Carlow Mayo Township council discussed Foster Lake Rink, located at 71 Park Road, at their January meeting. They noted how difficult it was to keep ice on it and discussing options to get it re-iced for the community, especially the community’s children, to enjoy, as soon as possible.

Snider says that they are very excited the rink is now open.

“The uncooperative weather this year has been a real challenge but thanks to some hard work by employees and volunteers, it is now useable,” she says.

White, whose post on Facebook let the broader community know that the rink was now open said she just wanted to post to let people know it’s open and give a shout out to their new mayor.

“He’s such a nice man with a great heart. He seems to just want to do good by the people of our community. He deserves a shout out to know we appreciate him and all that he’s doing….or trying to do,” she says.

Wallace says that it was great news that the rink was now open, and revealed that Don Reid had been hired by the township to maintain the rink for the season.

“[Reid] began the process and it was an up-hill battle due to the weather. I myself had volunteered some time to plow around the rink and the ice. I reached out to our community for help!” he says.

Wallace says that on the night of Feb. 2, which hit a low of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the community responded to his call. Wallace, Travis Stewart, Kolton, Ricky, Al and Cole Dillabough went to the rink at 9 p.m. to clean and flood the ice and they were there until around 4 a.m. the next morning.

“They did a great job. Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, Travis, Trish Stewart and family, Chris, Mandy White and family, and other community members enjoyed an afternoon of skating and a little hockey. We cooked hot dogs on the wood stove and had all kinds of treats for everyone to enjoy. It was amazing to see all the smiles on the children’s faces, and the rink felt alive again,” he says.

The Carlow community recreation board and Wallace will also be hosting a Family Day event on Feb. 18 at the rink, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“There will be skating, broom ball, games for the children and horse pulled wagon rides. We will have hot dogs and chili, and food donations are welcomed. All children must be accompanied by an adult,” he says. “This is a great opportunity to meet your neighbours.”