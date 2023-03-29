General News

Harvest Hastings to hold celebratory dinner April 28

March 28, 2023

By Chris Drost

Harvest Hastings is excited to announce that on April 28, everyone who eats, buys, and live local, will be able to celebrate together once again over a special dinner.

One of the casualties during the COVID-19 pandemic was the cancellation of the Harvest Hastings dinner. This year, plans are well underway for a dinner hosted at the Madoc Township Recreation Centre at 15651 Hwy 62 North in Eldorado, starting at 6 p.m.

“The board felt it was important to get back together in person. They want this to be a celebration of food and the people who support local food,” says operations manager, Samantha Harris.

This year’s dinner will be catered by executive chef, Andreas, of Gourmet Kitchen Catering. Andreas has been serving meals in Hastings County and area since moving here in 2008. His focus is on creating food that makes people happy and uses as many local ingredients as possible.

“Chef Andreas has catered this event before and is trying to find menu items from within the Harvest Hastings membership. I am excited about all the food options Hastings County has to offer,” adds Harris.

The menu will be served buffet style and there will be options to suit most dietary needs and taste buds.

To add some fun to the evening, Dave Bush, a local musician and comedian, will be sure to put smile on the faces of everyone attending. Bush is well-known in the town of Stirling for his involvement in the popular annual Front Porch Shenanigans event that takes place on May 23 this year.

Tickets are available for purchase online at shop.harvesthastings.ca/lets-eat

$35/person until March 31. $40/person or buy 6+ for $35/person after April 1.

For more information contact Samantha Harris, Harvest Hastings Operations Manager at info@harvesthastings.ca or call 613-242-9657



         

