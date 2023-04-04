Home Again bake sale raises money for its rescue animals

April 4, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Home Again Bancroft had their bake sale at the Village Playhouse on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the event, which included baked goods, pet accessories and a quilt raffle, had a great turnout. All proceeds went to support Home Again’s rescue animals, and they ultimately raised approximately $1,700.

Home Again’s Susan Rutherford told Bancroft This Week on March 29 that they’ve had bake sales in the past, as it’s a simple way for their members to contribute through either baking something or purchasing something to sell.

“Either way is a help. We receive no funding from any sources other than our own fundraising and the community is always very generous. This is a fun event!” she says.

Rutherford says they have several other fundraisers coming up over the next few months and invites the community to check out the Home Again Facebook page and website for more information.

The April 1 bake sale was a great success and Rutherford said they raised about $1,700 from the bake sale, quilt raffle and the miscellaneous dog items they had for sale. She said they were busy from the start and that people who came by were very generous.

“We were thrilled with the event. A shout out to all the volunteers who baked and to the Village Playhouse for hosting the event. Another shout out to the people who braved the miserable morning weather to pick up their treats!” she says. “The Bancroft community has always been supportive of Home Again and their support of this fundraiser showed this community spirit.”