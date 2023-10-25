Host Big ‘Al returns to Trivia Night at the Granite

By Nate Smelle As of the morning of Oct. 26, the African Serval Cat which escaped from a local sanctuary on Corrigan Road in Bonnechere ...

By Bill Kilpatrick Despite handing out pamphlets at the 1 Million March 4 Kids protest that informed those who were protesting at Millennium Park that ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Limerick Friends’ Club put on their Oktoberfest dinner on Oct. 21 at the Limerick Township Community Centre ...

By Kaitlin Sylvester The Bancroft Village Playhouse was filled with anticipation recently as the winners of the Stories of Peace 2023 competition were announced. Hosted ...

By Kaitlin Sylvester Ontario, a province known for its stunning natural landscapes and abundant biodiversity, is home to a remarkable treasure hidden within its wetlands ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Oct. 4, Faraday Township council looked at a report from the Municipality of Hastings ...

By Bill Kilpatrick In part one of the homelessness meeting town hall, which can be found in the Oct. 11 edition of The Bancroft Times, ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their Oct. 4 meeting, South Algonquin Township Councillor Joe Florent was found to have breached the Municipal ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Wendy Sue Keating, CEO and head librarian at the Hastings Highlands Public Library, they had a ...

By Nate Smelle In response to the recent resignation of former Bancroft councillor Mary Kavanagh, council has chosen to appoint Wayne Wiggins to fill the ...