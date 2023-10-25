Host Big ‘Al returns to Trivia Night at the Granite

October 24, 2023
By Kaitlin Sylvester
Local restaurant, The Granite, is bringing back trivia with Big ‘Al for the winter months. The season began this week on Thursday, Oct. 26 and brought a fun Halloween spin. The games began at 7 p.m. with a “Halloweird ‘’ theme, big fun and even prizes from for the best costumes!
Trivia will be a monthly winter event at the Granite, created to facilitate community gathering during the long dark winter months. Host Alicia Pepall said that Trivia at The Granite was originally conceived during the global lockdowns as a way to bring people together after a long isolation.
Regulars at The Granite will remember host Pepall from last year’s season when she featured rapid fire questions, musical interludes, and highly sought after vintage prizing. Pepall credits local shop Vintage on Hastings as the inspiration behind many of the prize categories. Last season featured “haunted” china dolls and Pepall promises that she’s hard at work with the staff at Vintage on Hastings to come up with even more wild prizing for this season.
Each trivia game has four separate categories which rotate monthly and Pepall notes that the topics are meant to be accessible to all ages and education levels. “Basically, I like to put a twist on traditional categories” said Pepall “instead of a History category, I’ll do the History of April Fools. I find it puts everyone on a level playing field.” Trivia categories are often ‘leaked’ ahead of time for any keeners who might be attending, on either the Granite Facebook and Instagram pages.
Located in a restored heritage-building, the Granite Restaurant sits at the intersection of highways 62 and 28, making it a popular spot for locals and travelers alike. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner, as well as maintaining a space for private dining. The Granite boasts an eclectic menu that promises something for everyone, including both vegetarian and gluten free menu options.
Staff at The Granite said that tables can go quickly on trivia night, and cautioned interested teams to book a reservation in advance to ensure their team has a spot. Monthly trivia is the last Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. At 45 Bridge St W, Bancroft.