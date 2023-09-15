Linda Hutsell Manning book reading takes audience back in time

September 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Linda Hutsell-Manning did a book reading on Sept. 5 at the Madawaska Hall in Madawaska for her book Fearless and Determined: Two Years Teaching at a One Room School, detailing her experiences teaching at a one-room school between Cobourg and Port Hope from 1963 to 1965.

Bancroft This Week did a more extensive article on Hutsell-Manning’s book reading prior to the event in its Aug. 25 issue. More information on Fearless and Determined: Two Years Teaching at a One Room School and Hutsell-Manning’s other works can be found on her website at www.lindahutsellmanning.ca.

South Algonquin Township Mayor Ethel Lavalley was at the Sept. 5 reading at Madawaska Hall and said that Hutsell-Manning’s talk was well-received.

“It was a good turnout, very interesting and she’s a very personable lady. I purchased her book,” she says.

Hutsell-Manning told Bancroft This Week that it was a relatively small audience, about 12 people, but that they were most appreciative.

“Decades ago, I did a lot of amateur theatre and it has made both teaching and giving readings easy and enjoyable. The librarian, Charlene [Alexander] was pleased and bought six of my older books for the library,” she says. “She already had two of my memoirs and said they were already out.”