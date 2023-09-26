General News

Maple Leaf Snow Skimmers celebrate landowners, volunteers and anniversary of maintenance facility

September 26, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Maple Leaf Snow Skimmers held a private event on Sept. 23 at their maintenance facility at 348 Boulter Lake Road in Lake St. Peter to show appreciation to their landowners and volunteers, who contribute immeasurably to their trail system. They also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their maintenance facility, the acquisition of a new trail groomer and a couple of awards they’d won this past September. MLSS president Steve Lang comments on this momentous occasion.

On Sept. 23, the MLSS feted their landowners and volunteers who have done so much over the years to make the snowmobile trail they use each year possible and overall successful. They also celebrated the anniversary of their Lake St. Peter maintenance facility, opened officially back in 2013 by then president Dewey Jordan, what Lang called “a long-standing dream for a lot of snow skimmers.” They also celebrated their club taking possession of a new $360,000 trail groomer with drag attachment from the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, being awarded the distinction of being the 2022/2023 District 6 Club of the Year, and having club vice president and long-time volunteer George Tsagrinos win the District 6 Volunteer of the Year award.

The MLSS was formed by Con Dillabough and Glen Jones of Maple Leaf in 1974, with Dillabough being the first president. The MLSS joined the OFSC in 1981 and became incorporated two years later, largely due to the efforts of landowners Bruce and Ethel Davis. Today, the club is flourishing, with the club maintaining 300 kilometres of trails with three groomers. These trails branch out from Lake St. Peter as a hub, northwest to Whitney, north to Madawaska, east to Combermere, south to Bancroft, west to Martins Mill and southeast to Baptiste Lake.

The MLSS is administered by a nine-member executive, with 12 trained groomer operators, 20 certified trail wardens and numerous volunteers keeping it running smoothly. They now have over 900 members and that number keeps growing each year.

In addition to members of the Maple Leaf Snow Skimmers who were present at the Sept. 23 event, the landowners and volunteers were also there, as were snowmobile clubs from the surrounding areas, and elected officials and staff from the Town of Bancroft, the Municipality of Hastings Highlands and South Algonquin Township, including landowners Bruce and Ethel Davis, Hastings Highlands Councillor Roger Davis, Bancroft Councillor George Eastman, and many more.

Lang told the attendees on Sept. 23 that a lot of work was done to get the maintenance facility off the ground.

“A lot of fundraising, a lot of donations; the floor, the grating, everything like that was donations from different companies like the Levesque Bros. There were a lot of companies that were really good to us to help get this building up,” he says.

Lang also said they were fortunate to have great cooperation with the municipalities, their neighbours and the business community.

Lang told Bancroft This Week that the event couldn’t have gone better with great weather, great company and great food.

“I was ecstatic that landowners Bruce and Ethel Davis, who made the club a legal entity back in 1983 were able to attend. It is a real shot in the arm for this club to recognize the support and efforts of everyone that makes our trail system first class,” he says. “OFSC awards, the 10-year anniversary of our maintenance facility and recent delivery of a brand-new groomer was icing on the cake of a perfect day.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Truth art exhibition opens at the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 5 the first half of the Truth and Reconciliation art exhibit entitled Truth opened at the Art Gallery of Bancroft. ...

Little Blue Cabins seeks feedback at stakeholder meeting

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kevin Taylor, chair of the board for Little Blue Cabins, along with the ...

Birds Creek students win first ever Stories of Peace Award

By Nate Smelle In 1981 the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 21 the International Day of Peace. Since then, each year people around the ...

Whitney Seniors putting on Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale Sept. 30

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Whitney Seniors New Outlook is putting on an Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale at the Whitney ...

Bancroft and area Autumn Studio Tour returns for its 31st year

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Back for its 31st year, the Bancroft and area Autumn Studio Tour delighted attendees with the various wares ...

CAO Dorey addresses homelessness and affordable housing crisis in Hastings County

By Bill Kilpatrick Connor Dorey, who is now going into his third month as the new Chief Executive Officer for Hastings County, spoke to Bancroft ...

Homeless encampment at Community Trust is proving to be challenging for all those involved

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 10 just after 7 a.m., John Scaife and Dante Gentles, residents at the apartment building at 21 Valley View drive, ...

Cheque presentation for $1,575 goes toward the Back the Cat initiative

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shawano Rate Payers Inc. on Dickey Lake raised money from an annual swim they do to support ...

United Way HPE’s Backpacks for Success program organizers overwhelmed by support

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter United Way Hastings Prince Edward’s Backpacks for Success program has been a big success this year and organizers ...

Community Trust holds gathering for third International Overdose Prevention Day

By Bill Kilpatrick Around 25 people gathered at the North Hastings Community Trust on Aug. 31 to raise awareness about the issue of drug overdoses ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support