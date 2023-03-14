General News

New business strives to keep people safe on the road

March 14, 2023

By Nate Smelle

Retired drive test examiners John Brundl and Connie Kot have decided to make Bancroft the home of their new business, Ontario Drive Best Inc. According to Brundl, they started the company to assist drivers seeking to attain their driver’s license (G class and motorcycle). Although they primarily focus on helping seniors, new Canadians, and young drivers, he says anyone looking to prepare for an upcoming road test can access the consultancy services Ontario Drive Best Inc. has to offer.
“There is always room for improvement, whatever age you are,” Brundl says.
“People develop bad habits driving, so we are just trying to make people better drivers.”
Ultimately, Kot said the goal of Ontario Drive Best Inc. is to make Bancroft and surrounding communities a safer place to drive. Having worked as a drive test examiner before and after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kot says there has been a recognizable increase in the anxiety level of her clients. Helping their clients overcome this anxiety around driving is a huge part of keeping people safe on the road, she says.
“I’ve seen a big change in the amount of people that are nervous and a lot of people don’t do well on a test as soon as their anxiety kicks in and takes over,” Kot says.
“We want to put people through almost like a mock test, and let them know [where they need to improve.… The anxiety that is with testing is phenomenal, and since COVID-19 the anxiety and stress seems to have gone through the roof.”
To mark the official launch of Ontario Drive Best Inc., Brundl and Kot are hosting a free one-hour free session on Wednesday, March 22. The seminar will take place at the Bancroft Curling Club from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., and snacks and refreshments will be provided for participants.
Everyone is welcome to attend, however Kot says the session will be geared towards seniors. Noting that drivers over the age of 67 in Ontario who are involved in a motor vehicle accident may be required to pass a G road test, whether or not they are at fault, she said there will be an OPP officer at the event to speak to the group from an enforcement perspective.
Highlighting how affordable the consultations they offer are, Brundl says they give road test applicants of all ages their best chance at passing their test on their first attempt. The cost for a basic 30-minute consultation is $60; while a 40-minute mock G Test consultation is $80. Drivers may also book a three-hour group session for $80; or a 45-minute mock M2 test for $80. To book a consultation, or find out more about the services offered by Ontario Drive Best Inc., contact: 613-553-2378; or, info@ontariodrivebest.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

SIRCH named first certified ‘Living wage employer’ in Bancroft area

By Nate Smelle According to Meriam-Webster Dictionary, a “living wage” is defined as: “a subsistence wage; a wage sufficient to provide the necessities and comforts ...

Construction trades program coming to NHHS this fall

By Chris Drost North Hastings High School will be adding another Specialized High Skills Major program to its offerings this fall when a construction trades ...

March for Meals national campaign kicks off March 20

By Mike Riley Local journalism Initiative Reporter CARE North Hastings’ Meals on Wheels program is participating in the national MOW campaign again this year from ...

March Break Winterfest fun brings Carlow Mayo together

By Mike Riley Local journalism Initiative Reporter Organized by the Carlow Mayo Public Library and Metis Nation of Ontario, March Break Winterfest was held at ...

Hastings Snowshoe Hustle sets hearts and feet racing

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The snow was flying and people’s spirits were soaring at the Hastings Snowshoe Hustle at Cedar Ridge Camp ...

Student exhibition returns to the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Chris Drost The Art Gallery of Bancroft celebrated the resurrection of its annual student show at an evening reception on March 2 for the ...

Wollaston council hears from local lake association

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Luke Mellors and Joanne Pozniak from the Wollaston Lake Homeowners and Cottagers Association came before Wollaston council on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They ...

HH council hears Seniors’ Community Grant proposal

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Municipality of Hasting Highlands council heard from Dorothy Gerrow, former deputy mayor, at their Feb. 15 meeting. ...

Volunteer drivers keep Wheels of Hope turning

By Nate Smelle The last thing someone battling cancer should have to worry about is whether or not they can make it to their life-saving ...

SOIceFest is back at full speed

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Southern Ontario Ice Climbing Festival came back to the North Hastings area on Feb. 10 to 12. This year they hosted ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support