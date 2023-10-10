General News

Old Hastings Snow Riders to host Swap Meet Oct. 29

October 10, 2023

By Nate Smelle

On Sunday, Oct. 29 the Old Hastings Snow Riders snowmobile club is planning to hold its first ever Swap Meet. According to the club’s project director Craig Laton the event will be an opportunity for the community to support local vendors and craftspeople and the OHSR. Laton said the purpose of the event is to raise awareness of the club to attract new volunteers; and, raise funds for various club activities. For example, he said the funds raised through the Swap Meet will go towards maintaining the trails, bridge/trail repairs, and the construction of a new warming hut or huts.
“There’s a lot that goes into maintaining the trails, and everything we do goes into making the trails better,” Laton explained.
“We want to make it enjoyable and accessible for everybody. We are planning over the winter to have days were we’re going to have free hot dogs and drinks at the warming huts.”
With the event on Oct. 29 fast approaching, Laton said there are still spots available for local vendors, artisans, and craftspeople to reserve a space. To reserve a 20’ x 20’ space, he said the fee is $20; whereas for a space for a sled alone the cost is $10.
At the Swap Meet, Laton said there will be sleds, food, OHSR clothing and merchandise, and many other local products on sale. He said the event will take place on Oct. 29 at 26456 Hwy 62 in Bancroft from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free, however to raise funds the OHSR will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers, as well as club clothing and merchandise.
In the last year, Laton said the OHSR has had a surge in new membership. He encourages anyone interested in joining, or learning more about the club’s upcoming events, such as their Poker Run or Vintage Snowmobile Show this winter to come out on Oct. 29, and follow the Old Hastings Snow Riders on Facebook. For more information, contact the club by email at: info@bancroftoldhastings.com; or by phone at: 613-332-6125



         

