Ravens girls volleyball team host fundraising tournament in Bancroft

April 12, 2023

By Nate Smelle

Despite the freezing rain and slick driving conditions on the morning of Saturday, April 1, the Belleville Ravens TLS U-14 girls volleyball team’s fundraising tournament at North Hastings High School in Bancroft was a huge success. Seven teams participated in the tournament, and the team raised over $1,200. Bancroft’s Brynn Kilpatrick, a first year member of the Ravens squad said the money will be used to help cover the team’s expenses at the upcoming provincial championships in Toronto on April 20; and the national championships in Ottawa on May 5.
Acknowledging the many local businesses that stepped up to offer their support for the tournament, the team would like to thank: Joe and Carol Favot at Bancroft’s Foodland; Tony and Jill McLaughlin at No Frills; and Brendon Clarke and the staff at The Granite and the Bancroft Brew Pub. They also sent out a special thanks to the many volunteers who helped with the bottle drive, cash donations, and the set up and tear down that day.



         

