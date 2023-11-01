Shamrock Club line dancers delight Riverstone residents

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For the past ten years, the Shamrock Club line dancers have been performing for the residents at the ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carlow Mayo Public Library and the Carlow Recreation Committee will be holding a cybersecurity seminar for seniors and ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 21 in an interview with Rebel News, Mahmoud Mourra, one of the organizers 1 Million March 4 Children in Calgary, ...

By Nate Smelle As of the morning of Oct. 26, the African Serval Cat which escaped from a local sanctuary on Corrigan Road in Bonnechere ...

By Bill Kilpatrick Despite handing out pamphlets at the 1 Million March 4 Kids protest that informed those who were protesting at Millennium Park that ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Limerick Friends’ Club put on their Oktoberfest dinner on Oct. 21 at the Limerick Township Community Centre ...

By Kaitlin Sylvester The Bancroft Village Playhouse was filled with anticipation recently as the winners of the Stories of Peace 2023 competition were announced. Hosted ...

By Kaitlin Sylvester Ontario, a province known for its stunning natural landscapes and abundant biodiversity, is home to a remarkable treasure hidden within its wetlands ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Oct. 4, Faraday Township council looked at a report from the Municipality of Hastings ...

By Bill Kilpatrick In part one of the homelessness meeting town hall, which can be found in the Oct. 11 edition of The Bancroft Times, ...