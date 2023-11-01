Shop with local artisans across Hastings this holiday season

November 1, 2023
By Kaitlin Sylvester
With the holiday season approaching, local communities are buzzing with exciting events and festivities. For those looking to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit and support local businesses, here are some upcoming events that you won’t want to miss!
First up is the Early Gift Show, hosted by Maynooth Farmers Market. On Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., head over to the Emond Hall (33011 Hwy 62) in Maynooth. With 35 vendors and a soup or chili lunch available, this event is the perfect place to look for unique gifts.
Those in the Apsley area, can mark their calendars for the Apsley Holiday Extravaganza on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head over to the North Kawartha Community Center (340 McFadden Rd, Apsley) to enjoy offerings from more than 30 artisanal vendors. Make sure to bring a non-perishable food item to support the local food bank and check out the Cafe & Bistro set up by the team behind Grape & Wedge.
Next on the calendar is the Cardiff Christmas Market, which will be held on Nov. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cardiff Community Center (2747 Monck Road.). This is the 2nd annual Cardiff Holiday market, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. Don’t forget to visit Santa while there!
For a longer-lasting shopping experience, check out the Madoc Holiday Pop-Up, which starts on Nov. 17 and continues for five weekends. Shop on Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 36 Durham St. in Madoc, this event showcases local businesses selling produce, handmade items, baked goods, and more.
Lastly, don’t miss the Holiday Vendor Meet & Greet on Dec. 2 at Rustic Wonders Refill Station (33 Station St). in Bancroft. Not only is there a chance to meet the creators behind the products, but there will also be a photo booth set up for family pictures. Warm up with some hot chocolate and indulge in delicious snacks and treats. Plus, there will be a chance to win a basket filled with goodies from local vendors, with all proceeds supporting the local food bank.
With these exciting events just around the corner, be sure to shop local this holiday season.