Snow Riders supporting Community Cupboard

March 7, 2023

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The North Hastings Community Cupboard was presented with a donation of $500 from the Old Hastings Snow Riders on Feb. 25. The week before the Snow Riders brought back their annual Poker Run from a two year hiatus and raised funds for the care of the over 300 kilometers of trails they care for. To further support the community they also raised the $500 to donate to the North Hastings Community Cupboard. This great success means that the annual Poker Run will once again be an annual event held on the family day weekend.



         

Hastings Snowshoe Hustle sets hearts and feet racing

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The snow was flying and people’s spirits were soaring at the Hastings Snowshoe Hustle at Cedar Ridge Camp ...

Student exhibition returns to the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Chris Drost The Art Gallery of Bancroft celebrated the resurrection of its annual student show at an evening reception on March 2 for the ...

Wollaston council hears from local lake association

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Luke Mellors and Joanne Pozniak from the Wollaston Lake Homeowners and Cottagers Association came before Wollaston council on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They ...

HH council hears Seniors’ Community Grant proposal

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Municipality of Hasting Highlands council heard from Dorothy Gerrow, former deputy mayor, at their Feb. 15 meeting. ...

Volunteer drivers keep Wheels of Hope turning

By Nate Smelle The last thing someone battling cancer should have to worry about is whether or not they can make it to their life-saving ...

SOIceFest is back at full speed

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Southern Ontario Ice Climbing Festival came back to the North Hastings area on Feb. 10 to 12. This year they hosted ...

Overnight at the Trust

By Kristena Schutt-Moore When the temperature dropped down to -32 degrees on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2 the North Hastings Community Trust opened up ...

Serendipitous Connections opens at the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Chris Drost What happens when a group of inspired and talented local photographers come together? The results are on view for everyone to enjoy ...

Bancroft Lions’ Club makes $5,000 donation for hospital CT Scanner

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre, the Bancroft Lions’ Club ...

United Way HPE supports CARE North Hastings

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CARE North Hastings, also known as Community Care North Hastings is an agency with a long history in ...

