Snow Riders supporting Community Cupboard

March 7, 2023
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The North Hastings Community Cupboard was presented with a donation of $500 from the Old Hastings Snow Riders on Feb. 25. The week before the Snow Riders brought back their annual Poker Run from a two year hiatus and raised funds for the care of the over 300 kilometers of trails they care for. To further support the community they also raised the $500 to donate to the North Hastings Community Cupboard. This great success means that the annual Poker Run will once again be an annual event held on the family day weekend.