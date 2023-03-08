Student exhibition returns to the Art Gallery of Bancroft

March 7, 2023

By Chris Drost

The Art Gallery of Bancroft celebrated the resurrection of its annual student show at an evening reception on March 2 for the first of what will be known as the Annual Juried Under 19 Student Exhibition. The work is a mix of mediums and concepts from students under 19 across the region, including students from Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, Madawaska Valley District High School, North Hastings High School and homeschool students.

“We are so excited to bring back and renew this tradition in our space from March 2 through April 1,” said gallery assistant, Mary Williams. The show has been revived and renewed from the gallery’s previous tradition, the Michal Manson Memorial Student Exhibition, which was not juried and the last of which was in 2016.

Special thanks was given by AGB co-chair, Molly Moldovan, to the co-sponsors for the exhibition, McG’s Cakes on Main and Terra Sun Hair, award sponsors, the Town of Bancroft, Camp Ponacka, Gord and Karen Savage, The Old Hastings Mercantile & Gallery, and Lisa Williams. “We would also like to thank the art teachers who helped facilitate this opportunity, Andrew Edgar NHHS, Karen Gervais HHSS, and Jody Sernoskie MVDHS,” said Moldovan.

“Special thanks to our installation volunteers, Ken Fraser, Wendy Hewko, and Jan Shantz; our volunteer bartender for the reception, Tara McMurtry; our volunteer awards treasurer Carol Kirby; and AGB curatorial committee volunteers Kelly O’Neill and Molly Moldovan for the behind the scenes work that made this exhibition possible,” said gallery assistant, Mary Williams in a pre-released statement. Thanks, were also expressed to home school students who submitted their work independently.

NHHS art teacher, Andrew Edgar was very happy with the show. “I am excited for the partnership and the mentorship with the AGB,” said Edgar. Twelve students from NHHS submitted work to the show. This is the third opportunity for NHHS students to show their work in the past year, once at A Place for the Arts, once in the Annual Juried Show at the AGB in the late fall of 2022, and now the Annual Juried Under 19 Exhibition. “Showing their work is a confidence-builder for students,” added Edgar.

The show was juried by Kelly O’Neill, a sculptural installation, mixed media, and textile artist who lives in Selwyn, Ontario. Her work has been shown in galleries across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia.

“It wasn’t easy to be a juror for this show. The awards offered are meant to encourage participation. I would hate anybody to feel discouraged if they weren’t selected. I encourage you to continue exploring and expressing yourself,” said O’Neill.

“Selecting is subjective. I looked at technique/skill, concepts/ideas and originality in idea, use of materials and presentation of work,” explained O’Neill about her process in choosing the work.

“Congratulations to all artists. It is a beautiful show,” said O’Neill before the winners were announced.

Winners

Best in Show – The Town of Bancroft Award

Nicole Lee for “Street Corner in Hong Kong”

Sculpture/3-D

1st place – Angus Kelly for “6D26B”

2nd place – Elizabeth Cox for “Mushroom Girl”

Honourable Mention – Fainen Kelly for “The New Mother Nature Taking Over”

Painting/Mixed media

1st place – Clara Vance for “Absurdism”

2nd place – Mim Buwalda for “The Beauty of Equity”

Honourable Mention – Grace Griffith for “Do I Know Myself?”

Honourable Mention – Koda Carriere for “Self-Soothe”

Drawing

1st place – Naiomi Bainbridge for “Under the Skin”

2nd place – Clorissa Newman for “Untitled”

Honourable Mention – Annabelle Borgdorff for “Seaside”

Visitors to the gallery will have a chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award. The award will be announced following the close of the show. Anyone coming in to view the show during the next few weeks can vote on their favourite by placing a ballot in the box provided.

Following the award presentation, Moldovan reminded attendees that the AGB relies on memberships, donations and purchases in the gallery and the Out of the Box gift shop. New volunteers are always needed. For more information call the AGB at 613-332-1542 or reach out by email to artgalleryofbancroft@gmail.com

The student show will run until April 1.

For the month of March, the Gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with regular hours resuming Tuesday, April 4.