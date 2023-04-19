Headline News

Trust requests items for those living outdoors

April 19, 2023

By Chris Drost

North Hastings Community Trust is reaching out for much-needed items that will help individuals who will be living outdoors over the coming months.

The warming centre at NHCT welcomed over 50 different individuals during its nine weeks of operation. “This was a lot more than we expected. More than 20 have been staying here regularly. We have had so much support. With your help, people without homes have had shelter, safety, hot suppers, good breakfasts, warm clothes, and trips to the hospital. However, the County of Hastings, which has provided funding assistance for security guards and basic supplies, is unable to continue its support to our target date of the end of April. We must close April 15,” says executive director, Jane Kali.

With the Warming Centre closing on April 15, it means there will be more people in the community living outdoors for the next several months.

Individuals who have been using the Warming Shelter at North Hastings Community Trust have made the following request.

Those of us who are homeless have found ways to survive. We look for protection from the elements wherever we can find it. Many of us camp in tents or makeshift shelters. You can help us right now by dropping off supplies at the Trust.

• Tents, trailers, portable garden sheds

• Camping equipment of all kinds

• Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags

• Backpacks

• Portable food

• Can openers, pots, and pans

• Water containers with pumps

• Safe fire pits

• Camp toilets and compostable bags for them

• Materials useful for build-your-own shelter (old windows, doors, lumber, plywood, insulation, cardboard, tarpaulins, nails, tools, etc.)

• Transportation and assistance to help people get supplies to various destinations

Items can be dropped off during regular NHCT hours, Tuesday, noon – 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 19 Valleyview Drive in Bancroft, one block north of the Shell Station on Hwy 28 South.

For more information contact 613-332-3657.



         

Trust requests items for those living outdoors

