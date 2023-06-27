Weekend of celebration in Wilberforce

By Bill Kilpatrick On June 21 members of the community including classes from North Hastings High School, York River Public School, members of the Bancroft ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On June 23 at 11a.m. a group of around 25 people gathered in front of the Ontario Addictions and Treatment Centre for ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their June 19 meeting, Limerick Township council heard from resident George Hill, who was concerned about a ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Old Rail Trail in Madawaska happened on June ...

By Nate Smelle Every year people from communities across Canada come together as teams for the Candaian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life campaign. Traditionally, as ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On June 9 North Hastings High School held its first ever gay pride themed spirit say entitled “Take Pride.” The event was ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on June 6, South Algonquin Township council discussed an email request from Whitney resident Shelly ...

By Nate Smelle During their meeting on Wednesday, June 7, Bancroft council received the annual report from the Stewards of Bancroft Eagles Nest Park’s vice ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The townships of Limerick, Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston are under a total fire ban as of June ...

By Bill Kilpatrick On May 31, students in Heather Taylor’s Grade 11 English class at North Hastings High School gathered in front of a panel ...