Wild Women, Painters of the Wilderness coming to A Place For The Arts in August

July 26, 2023

By Chris Drost

Mark your calendars for a visual treat during the month of August. The Wild Women, Painters of the Wilderness, will unveil a new show in the Annex Gallery at A Place for the Arts, that will be on display from Aug. 2 – 27. The opening reception will take place on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with the artists on site to discuss their work.

Linda Sorensen, Kathy Haycock, and Joyce Burkholder are a group of professional painters who have been travelling and exhibiting their work under the banner, Wild Women, Painters of the Wilderness, for many years. This summer, they are delighted to bring an exhibition to A Place for the Arts at 23 Bridge St. West in Bancroft.

The artists describe their show as being an exciting collection of diverse original paintings, photographs of on-site painting in various wilderness locations, examples of their personalized outdoor painting equipment, and a special selection of reproductions, prints, and cards.

“The three of us have very different styles. It makes for an interesting exhibition,” says Burkholder.

“I have been working on a new technique for several years. It is textured oils on board. It is quite different to traditional oils on canvas. It is done with palette knives and is very textured. I am still doing landscapes, but this adds another dimension to the work,” explains Burkholder. She will also be displaying other pieces of work painted on canvas on location. “All are from an hour radius of where I live.”

“We have great adventures together and have for about 15 years. We have written a book, created puzzles and a colouring book. We each also have our own studios. This [the show at APFTA) is a great opportunity to display in Bancroft. Burkholder’s Hillside Paintings and Pottery is in Wilno.

Sorensen’s work is all based on the local region, particularly Algonquin Park. “It is the trees, rocks and water that inspires me. I work in water mixable oils and acrylics, also on site on canvas and panels,” she explains. The work included in the new exhibition will not have been seen before. Sorensen was a student of Robert Bateman in her youth. Her Blue Sky Studio Gallery is located in Killaloe.

“The work I have chosen for this show shares the feeling of being in the bush, along a river, or where I was when I did the painting. I paint plein air but do some bigger pieces in the studio, although those are based on what I did plein air,” explains Haycock. Her preference is for water soluble oils as they are less toxic.

“I realize I don’t have enough fall paintings, but have lots of summer ones,” says Haycock. She explains that the three “wild women” often paint together, but less than they did previously because of scheduling. “We like to exhibit and work on projects together. I am really looking forward to it, [the show at APFTA). I had a solo show there a couple of years ago and it was very well attended.

Haycock’s major creative influence comes from her father, arctic artist, Maurice Haycock, and his long-time painting partner A.Y. Jackson of The Canadian Group of Seven. Haycock’s Woodland Studio/Gallery is off Hwy 512 west of Eganville.