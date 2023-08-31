General News

Zumba classes coming to Faraday Community Centre

August 31, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Zumba classes are coming to the Faraday Community Centre starting on Sept. 18, courtesy of the Faraday Recreation Committee. Katie Baylis, owner of the House of Healing Arts will be teaching the classes, which cost $80 for six weeks of classes, every Monday at 10 a.m. For more information, please contact Baylis at 905-914-3939 or at thehouseofhealingarts@protonmail.com.
Baylis told Bancroft This Week that she’s known the Faraday Recreation Committee’s Amanda Stone since Stone used to run her gym LiveFit in Bancroft.
“Prior to COVID-19, I used to teach Zumba there for her on a weekly basis. She’s been trying to get me to teach for Faraday for a little while now and it’s not worked out until now as I teach at other locations, including my own studio,” she says.
According to Zumba.com, its origins go back to 1990s Columbia, where a fitness instructor by the name of Alberto Perez accidentally left his aerobics music at home and used his own music collection, featuring Latin tracks, to teach his class. It was so successful that a fitness program was developed and evolved over time. Today, Zumba is taught in over 185 countries and has become a global phenomenon.
Baylis herself has been teaching Zumba for the last 12 years, both on her own and contracted. In that time, she’s won the nomination for Readers’ Choice: Best Zumba Instructor in Port Perry two years in a row and is nominated again this year.
Stone says that the Zumba class was something they had on their radar but weren’t able to make happen until now. She says the recreation committee is excited to have been able to make it work this year and look forward to offering the class to the community.
“There’s been quite a bit of interest along with requests made previously for this type of class. We are working on more recreation activities and sessions and will be announcing them as they become available,” she says.
Zumba is best described as a cardio dance party, according to Baylis, set to some super fun Latin and international dance music.
“The best part is, you don’t need to know how to dance. You’re welcome to just move your body to the music. It’s great for all ages!” she says.
Baylis says she’s not sure what the turnout will be like yet, but hopefully they’ll have a good response.
“It’s always so much fun when there are big groups of people,” she says. “The energy is amazing!”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

ONA nurses strike, demand fair wages and respect

By Nate Smelle On Friday, Aug. 18, 50 registered nurses, public health nurses and registered practical nurses with the Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health ...

Limerick council gets update from Crowe Valley Conservation Authority

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tim Pidduck, general manager/secretary-treasurer of the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority took centre stage at the Limerick Township council ...

United Way HPE allocates money from Community Services Recovery Fund to BCT

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a media release from the United Way Hastings Prince Edward on Aug. 23, they are allocating ...

Grand opening of Killaloe Pathways Park coming up Sept. 9

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Killaloe Pathways Park will be having its grand opening on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ...

Bunnett and Cramer to host screening of found footage from The Arlington’s ‘golden days of music’

By Nate Smelle Lake St. Peter residents and renowned jazz musicians Jane Bunnett and Larry Cramer are inviting anyone with fond memories of The Arlington ...

Think Turtle Conservation Initiative needs help monitoring nests

By Nate Smelle Think Turtle Conservation Initiative is calling on all ATV riders, dog walkers, hikers, strollers, and cyclists that use the Heritage Trail in ...

Bancroft Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day raises over $2,500 for Sick Kids’ Hospital

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bancroft Dairy Queen participated in Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 10, with support from the Bancroft Fire Department, ...

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: the war that never ends

By Bill Kilpatrick “Everybody goes through their dark hours,” says Canadian veteran Wayne Dehaan, “I was on the dark ledge a couple of times in ...

Algonquin Peoples 29th annual All Nations Gathering coming up Aug. 12 and 13

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Algonquin Peoples’ 29th annual All Nations Gathering will be happening at Whitefish Lake, Centennial Ridges Road (at ...

Back the Cat receives second donation from Bancroft Masonic Lodge

By Nate Smelle The “Back the Cat” fundraising campaign received another boost from the Bancroft Masonic Lodge No. 482 last week, with the Brethren contributing ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support