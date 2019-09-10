Fall dinner launches healthy cooking workshops

Sept. 10, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore What do paint, rocks, books and turtles have in common? Fun at the North Hastings Public Library and a ...

Sept. 3, 2019 By Chris Drost Described by organizers as being 30 years in the making, the successful 30th annual Maynooth Madness on Saturday, Aug. ...

Aug. 27, 2019 by Kristena Schutt-Moore The weather was perfect for a canoe ride on Friday, Aug. 23 and the Anishinaabe Baptiste Community Organization and ...

Aug. 20, 2019 By Chris Drost While it will take second priority to the funding application to the Rural Economic Development Fund under the Economic ...

Aug. 13, 2019 By Chris Drost North Hastings Community Trust’s Ride for the Trust – Trust the Ride, on Saturday, Aug. 11 was another great ...

Aug. 6, 2019 By Nate Smelle More than 150 people gathered in Logger’s Field on Sunday afternoon for the closing celebration of Maynooth Pride weekend. ...

July 30, 2019 By Nate Smelle As the Algonquin Inòdewiziwin EarlyON Child and Family Centre approaches its first anniversary, those instrumental in making the centre ...

July 23, 2019 By Nate Smelle Animal lovers descended on Millennium Park in Bancroft on Saturday, July 20 for Home Again Animal Rescue’s second annual ...

July 16, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The volunteers of New To You have been working hard since early January to give the New To You ...

July 2, 2019 By Nate Smelle Five years after the first seeds were sown by the initial Harvest the North gardening crew, enthusiasm for Bancroft’s ...