Fall dinner launches healthy cooking workshops

September 10, 2019
Sept. 10, 2019
By Chris Drost
The message at the Fall Community Dinner at Club 580 on the afternoon of Sept. 8 was all about how healthy eating can improve your overall health. This was the launch event for the Bancroft Seventh-day Adventist Church’s upcoming cooking workshop series.
Ivan Vallieres offered a warm welcome to everyone and introduced Sandra Phillips, executive director of North Hastings Community Integration Association, the guest speaker for the dinner. Vallieres said that organizers considered this a good opportunity to increase awareness of some of the work done by a social service agency in the community.
Phillips spoke briefly about the work carried out by NHCIA and then played a video which highlighted individuals and their experiences in the community.
Phyllis Vallieres, who had coordinated much of the event, spoke about the upcoming workshops that will encourage people to cook and eat healthier meals based on the new Canada Food Guide. A copy of the guide and recipes for the food offered at the dinner were available as take-aways. She also encouraged drinking water and trying non-caffeine drinks such as coffee substitutes.
All the workshops will be held at Club 580.
Sept. 22 from 2 – 4 p.m. – Eat More, Weigh Less
Sept. 29 from 2 – 4 p.m. – 8 Ways to Prevent Heart Disease
Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Health Expo
The Health Expo will focus on a “Newstart” on health and will include free services provide by nurses and trained staff, including: blood pressure check; weight, height, body fat percentages, hydrotherapy demonstrations; computer generated health age; anti-stress massage; health literature booth; health counselling; 5-minute health videos and a craft corner for kids.
To get everyone in a “live healthier” spirit, Phyllis got everyone up on their feet doing a few basic stretching exercises while waiting for the dinner to be served.
All in all, it was an afternoon of meeting new people, learning and enjoying a nutritious meal with fellow community members, a good start to the fall workshop series.
For more information contact Jyssica Delpeche at 647-456-4604.