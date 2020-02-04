Commentary

Just addicts

February 4, 2020

Feb. 4, 2020

By Nate Smelle

Very little good ever comes out of the closure of a homeless shelter.
However, at least since the overnight warming centre at St. Paul’s United Church closed its doors to the 25 people that had been staying out of the cold there, the conversation about homelessness in North Hastings has established itself as front page news.
With several rumours regarding why the initiative was scrapped only a few weeks after opening its doors to people in need of a warm place to sleep, those managing the sanctuary held a press conference on Jan. 28 to dispel any misinformation that had been circulating.
During the press conference, Reverend Lynn Watson reportedly described managing the centre both as an exercise in “chaos” and as “an opportunity.” She also acknowledged that they had underestimated “the complexities of issues around homelessness.”
One of the most interesting and sad comments to arise from the discussion and shed light on these “complexities” came from one individual weighing in on the crisis who referred to the homeless as “just addicts.”
Let that sink in for a moment … “just addicts.”
Aside from the first two words that come to mind as a response to this statement, looking for a bright side, they also raise a multitude of questions that provide us with insight into the homelessness crisis that has taken hold in North Hastings and virtually every community in Ontario.
Trying to understand how this individual arrived at the conclusion that the homeless were “just addicts” I took a deeper look at the nature of homelessness in Hastings County. Before long I came across a report published by Hastings County Department of Community and Human Services in September 2018, entitled, Homeless Enumeration in Hastings County 2018.
While the study did find that approximately eight per cent of the homeless population surveyed attributed their most recent housing loss to addiction or substance use, it also revealed that between 80 to 90 per cent of respondents identified low income, the high cost of rent, and the lack of housing available in the county as being their leading challenges to finding and maintaining housing. The most commonly identified reasons for being refused housing in the county were also shown to be financial challenges other than affordability. For example, more than half of respondents reported having been refused housing because of the source or amount of their income. According to the study, roughly the same proportion also reported having been refused housing due to an inability to pay first and last months’ rent.
Labeling the homeless population as “just addicts” is as statistically inaccurate a point of view as it is corrupt. Such harsh discrimination does nothing but perpetuate a negative and false stereotype of people who in reality are already struggling to cope with a society that equates need with depravity and greed with success.
If one of Canada’s 41 billionaires was dealing with addiction issues, would we be so eager to strip away their dignity and worth as a human being by marginalizing them as just another addict? If someone has the courage and self-awareness to identify their reason for being homeless as addiction or substance use, does this mean they should lose their ability to access social services meant to assist them in attaining the basic necessities of life? Is it fair to stigmatize and punish someone for having a medical disease that is dependent upon complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences?
Nevertheless, it is fair to align the homelessness crisis with the much larger crisis fueling it … greed and income inequality.
Now that’s a crisis worthy of a stigma.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Call for housing first as sanctuary closes

Feb. 4, 2020 By Chris Drost At a meeting of community representatives on Dec. 10, 2019, the stage was set for creating a warming centre ...

Rookie MP Sloan announces bid for Conservative leadership

Jan. 28, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week Hastings – Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan announced that he would be joining the race to ...

Students bake some love for Australia

Jan. 28, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Earlier this month the Grade 2/3 students at Maynooth Public School had been participating in a social studies class ...

10th anniversary of Alzheimer’s walk raises $38,000

Jan. 28, 2020 By Chris Drost The heavy snowfall did not dampen the spirits of the crowd that gathered for the annual Alzheimer’s Walk for ...

Local housing challenges focus of new studies

Jan. 22, 2020 By Chris Drost One of the challenges in making various levels of government aware of the seriousness of homelessness in North Hastings ...

Town honours crossing guard King

Jan. 22, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore For 36 years he has been a constant companion, offering a cheerful smile to start the day as well ...

Teachers refuse to administer EQAO test in protest of education cuts

Jan. 16, 2020 By Nate Smelle Hastings-Prince Edward District School Board recently announced it had cancelled the Grade 9 math test conducted on behalf of ...

Hockey Day in Bancroft

Jan. 7, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The ice rink at the North Hastings Community Centre was a flurry of activity on Thursday, Jan. 2 and ...

Naturalists collect important data during Christmas Bird Count

Jan. 7, 2020 By Nate Smelle Members of the Bancroft Field Naturalist Club came together on the freezing rainy morning of Saturday, Dec. 14 to ...

NHHS honours Indigenous stories

Dec. 31, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Students in the Inuit, First Nations, Indigenous Studies Class at North Hastings High School had 10 days to read ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support