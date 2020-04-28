General News

Young rock artist says thank you

April 28, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

A rock garden is a great way to get artistic and to create a space for relaxation. Eight-year-old Rhiannon Smith took the idea of a rock garden one step further and developed a unique way for local youth to show their appreciation for all frontline workers.
She started painting rocks on Friday, April 3 and finished what she hopes is just the first batch on Sunday, April 5. Then once her artwork was dry and ready, she delivered her masterpiece to the front entrance of the Bancroft hospital on Tuesday, April 7. 
She created a hospital sign, a heart and bird and a tulip on one large rock as a way to say thank you. Her grandmother Becky Smith says, “Rhiannon did it because she cares about everyone but wanted to show her appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and first responders for all their hard work. She said she hopes they would see the rock so that they know that people care about them.”
Now Rhiannon hopes that other area youth will start their own rockhounding hunts and turn their finds into artistic gems and place them at the hospital for others to see.



         

