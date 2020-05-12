Commentary

Leading by example

May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020

By Nate Smelle

YOU REALLY LEARN a lot about yourself and the world in which we live writing down and sharing your thoughts on this and that with thousands of readers each week. Sometimes there is so much on your mind the words flow faster than the Egan Chutes. Other times they trickle onto the page slower than the season’s last drops of maple sap.
Since the invisible monster we call COVID-19 first began stomping heavily on the people of Ontario in late January, there certainly hasn’t been a shortage of significant happenings requiring our full attention. In response to taking in this flood of information, everyone of us has had to adjust our daily routines and way of life in one way or another to help prevent the spread of the pandemic. Living under the State of Emergency we find ourselves in, we have learned that by taking action communally, provincially, nationally, and internationally – although of course we are always supposed to be at least two metres apart –we as individuals can make a difference and change the world for the better.
During this transitional period of fear and uncertainty we have been told repeatedly that if we abide by the inconvenient but necessary restrictions implemented by the province and the feds, we can overcome this public health crisis. We have also been told that through physical distancing, practicing exceptional hand hygiene and cough etiquette, and staying home we can save lives.
In order to limit the potential of community spread, we have seen, and for the most part accepted, the prohibition of social gatherings of more than five people that has caused concerts and signature events like the Rockhound Gemboree to be cancelled, and hockey on all levels to suspend play. Yet, after visiting his family’s cottage to check on the plumbing, Premier Doug Ford invited his daughters over for a six-person social gathering on Mother’s Day.
Yes, I understand that he allegedly only spent an hour at the cottage, and yes I understand that his family’s Mother’s Day celebration had limited attendance, however now more than ever we need our leaders to lead by example. When others throughout the province are being issued a minimum fine of $750 for the same offence, the Premier’s actions force us to question to whom these laws apply.
South of the border we have seen a similar sort of defiance regarding measures being taken to protect the public from the spread of the pandemic by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence. Although it was recently made mandatory for all White House staff to wear masks when entering the West Wing because two aides tested positive for coronavirus, both so-called leaders of the “free world” have continued to ignore the directive they ordered.
In light of the fact actions always speak louder than words, we need to question what the actions of our leaders are communicating; and, whether their behaviour is genuinely in-line with their words.
No one is perfect, but the actions of a truly responsible leader never tell us to do what they say and not what they do.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Howran drafted seventh overall to NWHL

May 12, 2020 By Nate Smelle Every young hockey player dreams of one day playing the sport they love professionally. For Bancroft’s Tori Howran, on ...

GivingTuesdayNow inspires donations locally and abroad

May 12, 2020 By Michael Riley GivingTuesday heralds itself as the international day of giving, where communities are united to share with and empower each ...

Turtle conservation continues amid COVID-19

May 11, 2020 By Nate Smelle Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on most community-based activities throughout Ontario, it hasn’t slowed turtle guardian ...

NHCS supporting area youth and families

May 11, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore When North Hastings Children’s Services closed its doors on March 18 due to COVID-19 they knew they would have ...

Pet owners uncertain about preventative care during pandemic

May 11, 2020 By Chris Drost It is springtime and with the change in the weather pet owners will be starting to think about annual ...

Local wood artist inspires with his handiwork

May 6, 2020 By Michael Riley One of Bancroft’s strengths is its artistic and creative spirit, featured in the works of photographer Harold Eastman, stained-glass ...

Canada Post warns of COVID-19 delays

May 6, 2020 By Michael Riley If it seems that you’ve been waiting an extra long time to take delivery of that item you ordered ...

Pandemic proves challenging for local fish hatchery

May 6, 2020 By Chris Drost Last year, the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery’s 13th annual Pig Roast/ Fish Fry and Auction really was lucky ...

More money for seniors during COVID-19

May 5, 2020 By Michael Riley Funding for Canada’s 6.5 million seniors has gotten a big boost by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

Bancroft’s McDowell goes 77th overall in OHL draft

May 5, 2020 By Nate Smelle Bancroft’s Trevor McDowell recently took a huge step forward towards his dream of becoming a professional hockey player. While ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support