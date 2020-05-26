Loving life at 105 and still going strong

May 26, 2020
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The public has been social distancing and self-isolating for months, but the special occasion of a birthday can bring everyone together even when they are separated. Regina Murdock, known best as Bonnie, celebrated her 105th birthday at the Hastings Centennial Manor on Wednesday, May 20.
Everyone stayed the recommended two metres apart and lined up along the road to the back entrance to the rear courtyard at the Manor where Bonnie sat, then walked by her to wish her a happy birthday. This was part of a parade created by family members, members of the Bancroft Cruisers, the Bancroft fire department, Bancroft detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Bancroft branch of the Hastings County Paramedics. Together they rolled past Bonnie shouting best wishes and happy birthday as she sat out front of the Manor porch giving her best queen wave and smiling as bright as the sun.
Born in Saskatchewan, Bonnie moved to Ajax during the Second World War to work in a munitions factory. That is where she met her husband Sandy. They moved to the North Hastings area after the war and had one child and she is now the proud grandmother of three and great-grandmother of four.
For many years Bonnie helped area residents find their perfect book as the librarian at the Bancroft Public Library. When she retired she was a steadfast volunteer at Choices Thrift Shoppe until her late 90s. When not working to help her community she spent time with her love of art and nature, painting, sculpting, gardening, baking, knitting/crocheting and of course reading.
Bonnie says she lived to be 105 because she worked hard, spent everyday in her gardens, has a happy loving family, is taking every day as it comes and enjoying a sip of beer now and then. “Which I still do!”
After the parade several presentations were made including two plaques from the Town of Bancroft and Hastings County. Warden Rick Phillips and Mayor Paul Jenkins both gave a speech thanking Bonnie for her years of service to the community and wishing her a great birthday. Bonnie’s favourite however was when local bagpiper Leslie Hysert performed the song Happy Birthday on the bagpipes and her great-grandchildren Brynne and Jack Anderson walked up to the microphone with a poster they created for her birthday for her and said they would be back as soon as possible to give her a birthday hug and share some stories with her when the restrictions are removed.
When the presentations were over and the parade went home Bonnie closed the party by asking the staff of the Manor to take her inside for her cake and told family and friends thank you for coming, “Now, it’s hot out here so I’m going in to have an ice cold beer! We’ll have one together soon!” showing her love for life and family.