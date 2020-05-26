Loving life at 105 and still going strong

May 27, 2020 By Michael Riley COVID-19 has had a lot of effects on our way of life over the past several months. Much of ...

May 27, 2020 By Michael Riley Canada has nearly six million golfers who either play frequently or are more occasional players of the game. The ...

May 26, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The public has been social distancing and self-isolating for months, but the special occasion of a birthday can bring ...

May 26, 2020 By Nate Smelle Thanks to Bancroft 10-year-old climate striker Brynn Kilpatrick and Ian Hendry on behalf of the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council, ...

May 26, 2020 By Chris Drost This is the second in a series of reports about large camps in the region and how they are ...

May 26, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore COVID-19 and what is next for the community were the two topics that were discussed during the Peterborough and ...

May 21, 2020 By Michael Riley Automotive sales have taken a hit during COVID-19 due to the restrictions on non-essential businesses put in place by ...

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Over the past few months people from communities throughout North Hastings have been finding ways to work together while ...

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, the provincial government announced that some seasonal services ...

May 19, 2020 By Nate Smelle Bancroft’s Moose FM radio broadcaster/reporter Mathew Reisler has been on the front lines covering the COVID-19 pandemic since it ...