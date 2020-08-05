Area families concerned about drugs start new group

Aug. 6, 2020 By Michael Riley The Canada Revenue Agency announced that they are deferring tax payments that were due Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, ...

Aug. 5, 2020 By Michael Riley English historian, politician and writer Lord Acton once said that “history is not a burden on the memory, but ...

Aug. 4, 2020 By Nate Smelle Every year for nearly the past three decades, members of the local LGBTQ2S community and their allies have gathered ...

Aug. 4, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Local families have started meeting at the pergola in Riverside Park every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss ...

July 30, 2020 By Michael Riley The Township of Tudor and Cashel has had to restrict the use of the water tap at the municipal ...

July 29, 2020 By Michael Riley On July 17 masks became mandatory in all indoor public spaces, as mandated by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, ...

July 29, 2020 By Nate Smelle Hastings Highlands council recently received a quarterly report detailing the state of the municipality’s finances. The report, which was ...

July 29, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Hannah Spasov has been studying for her Master of Architecture (Water Program) at the University of Waterloo School of ...

by MICHAEL RILEY, Staff The tourism industry in Ontario has been hit hard by the impact of COVID-19, and the tourism organization Explorers’ Edge is ...

By MIKE RILEY, Staff With the COVID-19 pandemic and the initiation of government mandated closures to ensure everyone’s safety, few have been harder hit than ...