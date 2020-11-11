General News

Snowmobile Ride for Mom so she can remember

November 11, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Wes Oram has always wanted to do the 24-hour snowmobile ride from Maple Leaf to Cochrane with his friends John Minnings, Ryan Wagg, Sean Maule and Devin Maule. Now they are doing it for a cause.

The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward has been assisting Oram’s mom Irene with her dementia for the past couple of years. With COVID-19 they haven’t been able to host as many of the programs as they used to, but they still work hard to help Irene and all their patients. 

Oram decided he wanted to say thank you for the work that they have been doing for those in their care during this difficult time. So, he talked to his friends about taking their snowmobile ride and turning it into a fundraiser. 

Each participant has to raise a total of $1,000 to participate. The goal is to collect a dollar for each kilometre of the trip. Oram has donation/pledge sheets set up at Wayne’s World Polaris, Bancroft Sport and Marine and Wheel Care Auto. Those interested in helping the whole team can visit their website at www.on.alz.to.

If the weather allows, the trip will happen in February. The goal is to start at 7 a.m. on the day with the best weather and complete the trip without any stopovers. This will mean the riders will be driving for a full 24 hours straight in support for Alzheimer’s. In total, they hope to collect $5,000 for programs at the Alzheimer Society of Hastings Prince Edward to help others like Irene.



         

