Hastings Highlands Mayor Bodnar resigns

By Nate Smelle Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 31, the Municipality of Hastings Highlands announced that Mayor Vic A. Bodnar has resigned from ...

By Nate Smelle Over the past year, the vast majority of the human population has spent most of its time social distancing from others to ...

By Chris Drost I have been vaccinated against a variety of diseases throughout my life, but never before did I feel the same gratitude I ...

By Nate Smelle Over the past year Ontario’s education system has undergone several fundamental changes in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 ...

By Chris Drost Since the beginning of the pandemic, the bell at St. Paul’s United Church has been rung almost every evening at 6 p.m. ...

Early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police issued an Amber Alert to warn the public of an armed and dangerous man at ...

By Nate Smelle Early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police issued an Amber Alert to warn the public of an armed and ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter St. Patrick’s Day has a lot of symbols attached to it like shamrocks, leprechauns, green clothing and eating ...

By Nate Smelle Thursday, March 11 marked exactly one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Since then, more than 120,100,000 ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Town of Bancroft has announced that the Rockhound Gemboree will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. It is unknown if ...