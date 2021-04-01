Hastings Highlands Mayor Bodnar resigns

April 1, 2021
By Nate Smelle
Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 31, the Municipality of Hastings Highlands announced that Mayor Vic A. Bodnar has resigned from his position. Starting on April 2, Deputy Mayor Tracy Hagar will take over for Bodnar and serve as the Acting Mayor of Hastings Highlands.
In the media release, Bodnar said he is proud of what council and staff have accomplished over the past two years; and, that he is looking forward to starting a “new chapter” where he can spend more time with his wife and family.”
Check out the next edition of The Bancroft Times for more on this story as it develops.