Headline News

Hastings Highlands Mayor Bodnar resigns

April 1, 2021

By Nate Smelle

Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 31, the Municipality of Hastings Highlands announced that Mayor Vic A. Bodnar has resigned from his position. Starting on April 2, Deputy Mayor Tracy Hagar will take over for Bodnar and serve as the Acting Mayor of Hastings Highlands.


In the media release, Bodnar said he is proud of what council and staff have accomplished over the past two years; and, that he is looking forward to starting a “new chapter” where he can spend more time with his wife and family.”


Check out the next edition of The Bancroft Times for more on this story as it develops.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hastings Highlands Mayor Bodnar resigns

By Nate Smelle Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 31, the Municipality of Hastings Highlands announced that Mayor Vic A. Bodnar has resigned from ...

Overdose deaths on the rise in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle Over the past year, the vast majority of the human population has spent most of its time social distancing from others to ...

Reflections on getting the vaccination

By Chris Drost I have been vaccinated against a variety of diseases throughout my life, but never before did I feel the same gratitude I ...

Director of education discusses school board’s response to COVID-19

By Nate Smelle Over the past year Ontario’s education system has undergone several fundamental changes in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 ...

Ringing in hope

By Chris Drost Since the beginning of the pandemic, the bell at St. Paul’s United Church has been rung almost every evening at 6 p.m. ...

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after attempted murder of OPP member

Early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police issued an Amber Alert to warn the public of an armed and dangerous man at ...

Amber Alert issued after OPP member stabbed near Foxboro

By Nate Smelle Early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police issued an Amber Alert to warn the public of an armed and ...

History of green beer on St. Patrick’s Day

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter St. Patrick’s Day has a lot of symbols attached to it like shamrocks, leprechauns, green clothing and eating ...

COVID-19 pandemic one year later

By Nate Smelle Thursday, March 11 marked exactly one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Since then, more than 120,100,000 ...

Rockhound Gemboree cancelled for second year

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Town of Bancroft has announced that the Rockhound Gemboree will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. It is unknown if ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support