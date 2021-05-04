Letters

Addictions and mental health services available in North Hastings

May 4, 2021

To the Editor,

Recently, a Letter to the Editor was published (April 6) from Dr. Ashley White and Sean Popham from the Bancroft Family Health Team. They discussed important issues facing people who have mental health and substance use issues. We work closely with a Bancroft Family Health Team and commend them for their commitment to raising the issues they see, and for proposing solutions and steps that can be taken by community members.

We appreciate this opportunity to highlight and clarify the role of Addictions and Mental Health Services – Hastings and Prince Edward, In providing services in the north Hastings area. Throughout the past year we have continue to provide service to the people living in North Hastings both by telephone and virtually. Central intake and the 310-OPEN phone line have been available, and we quickly developed an open access service that enabled people requiring same-day service to receive it. In addition to existing mental health and substance use programs and services, we continue to work closely with the Bancroft Family Health Team, as they are our partner in providing a specialize service for individuals using opioids: the Opioid Management Program. Another specialized service we offer is a youth substance use program for people between the ages of 16 and 24. All of these programs have been promoted locally on the radio and through local providers.

In consultation with HPE public health, we returned to seeing clients face-to-face, in the community and in office, as soon as we could with strict safety measures in place. Our entire team understands how incredibly difficult it has been for people with mental health and substance use issues. We see it every day, and every community in Hastings and Prince Edward counties. In response, we have stretched and adapted to try to meet the needs of all the communities we support, including Bancroft.

We are also more than happy to discuss the services we provide, so that people who need the services know about them and how to access them. Over the next few weeks you’ll see advertisements for our services in local newspapers. We encourage everyone who might need addictions or mental health support in the Bancroft area to contact us through the 310-OPEN (310-6736); or by calling 1-888-292-0208.

Kind regards,

Garry Laws,

CEO Addictions and Mental Health Services, Hastings-Prince Edward



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Lions reading books

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Carlow/Mayo Public Library has a new supply of books for young readers. Last week the Bancroft Lion’s Club made a donation ...

Budget focuses on building a sustainable and inclusive post-pandemic future

By Nate Smelle On April 19, the federal government released its first budget since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arriving at a monumental time ...

COVID-19 vaccines ‘safe and effective’ says Prime Minister

By Nate Smelle As COVID-19 vaccination programs continue to be rolled out throughout Canada and around the world, humanity is bracing for the fourth wave ...

HH council directs staff to create exotic animal bylaw

By Nate Smelle With Hastings County developing an exotic animal bylaw template for local municipalities to use; and, both Limerick Township and the Municipality of ...

Homelessness and poverty driving opioid crisis in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle To gain insight into the opioid epidemic and how it is impacting people in North Hastings, over the past month Bancroft This ...

Water plant’s new roof in place

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Veolia Environmental Services is the company that Bancroft hired to manage the town’s water and waste water services. Every year they make ...

Ontario extends Stay-at-Home order

By Nate Smelle On Friday, April 16 the government of Ontario announced that it was strengthening enforcement of the province’s Stay-at-Home order, enhancing public health ...

South Algonquin discusses and passes its 2021 budget

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their April 7 meeting, South Algonquin council discussed some amendments to the draft budget that was presented ...

Poverty fueling opioid epidemic in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle In the past year, the number of overdose deaths in North Hastings has more than doubled. The fact that the majority of ...

Schools closed to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases hit all-time high

By Nate Smelle In response to the arrival of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive rise in new cases it has ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support