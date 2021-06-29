Bancroft surpasses Relay for Life goal

June 29, 2021

By Kristena Schuut-Moore

People may be physically and socially distanced, but the North Hastings community still came together in its own supportive way to help push the Bancroft Relay for Life past its fundraising goal.

Instead of the traditional trips around the Millennium Park track, participants relayed in their own way leading up to June 12, when the Canadian Cancer Society hosted a virtual hour long relay on their website, Facebook page, YouTube page and YesTV. The Bancroft organizers also broadcast the virtual relay on their Facebook page.

This allowed people to watch the traditional events, such as honouring the participants of hope and the luminary ceremony. After the virtual relay ended the Bancroft relay organizing committee gathered the 80 luminaries that were purchased in Bancroft and laid them out in Millennium Park and walked the track for a traditional luminary walk, to honour those represented in the luminaries.

In the months leading up to the relay people were able to raise funds in their own special way. Hence the theme this year being “Relay Your Way.” Participants walked, ran or biked the trails, some walked the treadmill at home, while others took their horses out for rides. Some even started making crafts and selling them online to help raise funds.

Even though they were participating in their own way the community members still came together and blew the Bancroft fundraising goal out of the water. The organizing team had set the goal of $30,000. By the end of the virtual relay North Hastings raised a total of $34,458.

“People stepped up, and are still willing to donate. And it’s a cause that affects a lot of people so they were willing to do their part,” says vice-chair of Bancroft Relay for Life organizing committee Flo Vandermeer. “Bancroft is quite an amazing town. You know, people just give and give and give. We just want to thank the community for pitching in and coming forward once again to support the Canadian Cancer Society Relay for Life and thank you, thank you, thank you.”

This year’s Bancroft Relay for Life was dedicated to Diane Kelly who was a long time member of the Canadian Cancer Society. Plans are already underway for next year’s Relay for Life. It will be held on June 11, however it is unknown whether or not it will return to Millennium Park or will again be online.