Freedom of expression has limits

August 25, 2021

To the Editor,

Freedom of expression is protected as a “fundamental freedom” by Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights & Freedoms. The Charter also permits the government to enforce” reasonable limits.” Hate speech, obscenity and defamation are common categories of restricted speech in Canada. It is unlawful to use profane or abusive language.
I am not a lawyer but I can’t believe our federal, provincial or municipal governments cannot enforce the removal or at least tone down the “F*** Trudeau” sign on Hwy 62 in L’Amable.
Our school children pass this sign each day, our tourists see this as they enter the Bancroft area (not the first impression we should be conveying).
I’m embarrassed by the lack of action by our authorities.

Ron Speck
Bancroft



         

