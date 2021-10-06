Headline News

Carlow Mayo Public Library and Metis Nation of Ontario cooperating on events

October 6, 2021

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Carrie McKenzie, the CEO and head librarian at Carlow Mayo Public Library, announced on the library’s Facebook page on Sept. 21 that Stacie Snider, the community action program coordinator from Metis Nation of Ontario would be joining them for their Halloween costume swap on Oct. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to that, they have formed an exciting new partnership that will bring a book reading contest and a spooky scavenger hunt in October, plus more events to come going into the future.

McKenzie says that Snider had heard about the costume swap they’re having at the library and wanted to help out.

“I always need extra hands so it was wonderful that she said that,” she says.

The costume swap is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and people from the area can come by and pick out a costume for their kids. Donations of Halloween costumes are being accepted until Oct. 2. For more information, you can get in touch with McKenzie at carlowmayopl@gmail.ca or at 613-332-2544.

McKenzie says that she got the idea for the costume swap from Madoc Public Library, who had their own swap and it was a huge success.

“I wasn’t sure if our little area would generate enough, but so far we’ve got enough that we can handle it, and it won’t be too overwhelming for Stacie to be working outside and me inside working in the library giving her a hand,” she says.

McKenzie is not sure how many families will attend, but she feels that if even one child finds a costume that’s one costume that a parent doesn’t have to buy.

“Metis Nation of Ontario is going to be providing tie dye kits for the kids to bring home. With COVID-19, it’s kind of a liability and not really a great idea to do too much hands on with other people [outside your household],” she says.

They are currently looking for masks and pillow cases they can pair with the tie dye kits for the kids to take home with them and the library will also be giving out a peanut nut-free goody to go with it.

McKenzie and Snider have also put together a book reading challenge for the kids called Fall in Love with Reading, with two prizes being provided by Metis Nation. One is for an entry prize and the other is for a grand prize awarded to the child who reads the most books during October.

A spooky scavenger hunt is also coming up soon on the horizon, but McKenzie stresses that it is not a Halloween one as not everyone celebrates Halloween and they want to be inclusive. So, it will be at some point very soon, and more details will be forthcoming shortly.

Snider says that in the past she’d reached out to McKenzie and inquired about partnering with the library for some events or groups for families in the community.

“Carrie had approached me in regards to the costume swap and from there we discussed other activities that we thought would be a good fit for the community. I would like to see this partnership continue on throughout the year but community participation would mainly determine how long the partnership would continue for,” she says.

McKenzie says it’s really nice to be able to collaborate with another organization like the Metis Nation of Ontario.

“They’re limited for space and we’re limited for volunteers and help, that extra set of hands. So, coming together is really beneficial as we’re able to offer so much to families. I think it’s going to be a really great partnership,” she says. “We’re really looking forward to doing more.”



         

Carlow Mayo Public Library and Metis Nation of Ontario cooperating on events

