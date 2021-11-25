General News

Fitzgeralds CD release at Christmas concert

November 25, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The Fitzgeralds are back. Julie, Kerry and Tom will be stopping on their CD release tour at the Village Playhouse on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Two concerts will be held that day, one at 3 p.m. the other at 6 p.m. Both will be held without an intermission, due to COVID-19 regulations and recommendations.

Each show will be celebrating the holidays and feature a mix of traditional classics like O Holy Night and some originals that the Fitzgreralds have written like Winter Walk together as well as some classics that they have put their own unique spin on like Sugar Plum Fairy. They will also be playing an arrangement they created called Christmas Across Canada which will feature Christmas themed tunes from across the provinces and feather musical styles such as French Canadian, Metis and East Coast. There will also be features of three part fiddle pieces, step dancing and vocals with Tom singing.

Several of the songs that will be performed will be from the CD that the Fitzgeralds have just released called A Canadian Christmas. Which Julie describes as, “Us painting a picture of what Christmas and the holiday means to us.”

The CD release tour will also be making stops in London as well as Toronto, they will also be performing a kids show at the Aurora Cultural Center. The tickets for the Bancroft show will be available at Pocies, Alices and the Harvest Moon. Those who have any questions are asked to contact the St. Paul’s United Church’s Judy Edgar.

The CD’s will also be available at the Old Hastings Mercantile and Gallery in Ormsby as well as at the show. Those interested in ordering online can reach out to Julie, Kerry or Tom at www.thefitzgeraldsmusic.com or fitzgeraldsmusic@hotmail.com.



         

