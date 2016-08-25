Divas, Duets and Quartets wrap up

Fans of musical theatre are in for two nights of show tunes as Kingston’s Bottle Tree Productions brings their live musical show, Divas, Duets and Quartets to the Village Playhouse for the summer season finale on Aug. 26 and 27.

The live show brings to the stage favourite songs from musical theatre in a true cabaret-style with some of the best vocal and theatrical talent Kingston has to offer.

Playhouse manager Heather Brough says this show was an easy pick to wrap the summer season that brought nine different live productions to the Playhouse stage.

“We’ve been going all out this summer so this show is one more chance to connect with the power of live musical theatre,” Brough says. “We want everyone to grab a drink, find a seat and enjoy these marvelous songs. It will truly be a great night of entertainment but we’re also going to celebrate the close of our summer season with contests, tons of prizes and a few awards!”

Brough says Bottle Tree Productions promises something for everyone with their family-friendly show. There will be terrific songs, humour, beautiful harmonies and music to inspire the audience.

When the curtain closes on the Aug. 27 show Brough says her team will only have time for a quick break before launching the fall line-up that includes more music, films and live comedy.

“It’s amazing how much we learned from each of these productions; from the talent, from the stage managers and from the audiences,” Brough says. “It’s been a real pleasure to meet so many new people and to proudly showcase this gem of a theatre.”

With revenue from the shows paying for restoration projects in the old theatre as well as creating a sustainable revenue stream for the free programs and services provided by Hospice North Hastings, there’s a lot on the line.

“No one said this would be easy,” Brough says. “But we’ve made it through a successful season and we’re ready to keep showcasing arts and culture from the heart of Bancroft’s Theatre District. All our audiences have enjoyed amazing dinners out in the downtown and we’ve had travelers from the U.S, Europe and right across Canada that have happily discovered our theatre. This last summer show is one more chance for us to thank the audience with prizes and giveaways!”

Brough says the talent has also been happy to discover Bancroft.

Divas, Duets and Quartets is at the Playhouse for two nights on Aug. 26 and 27. Proceeds from the shows support Hospice North Hastings as part of the Caring through Culture movement that is growing with every Playhouse production.

