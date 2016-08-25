Submissions

Prayer is so much more than a ‘to do’ list for God

August 25, 2016

A few weeks ago on Facebook, Barb Shaw asked the question: “What are the top three issues or problems in our community?”

Some of the responses were underemployment, access to health services, especially for mental health, addiction and teen pregnancy, lack of affordable recreational activities for youth, the high cost of living, hydro, food, etc. As you can see there are way more than three issues plaguing our community.

Over the last several months I have been made painfully aware of these many issues; if you were to ask anyone living in rural Ontario you would find these same issues being named. Now let’s take it nationally, and globally and you would add to these issues, safe drinking water, food supplies, discrimination, prejudice, war, greed, and the list goes on.

As a Christian minister I feel compelled to work in the Spirit of Christ to redeem these struggles in our community and even to “the uttermost parts of the earth.” But it feels like I’m trying to bail out a cruise ship with an eye-dropper – fruitless and daunting to say the least.

For me tackling any task begins with prayer that “God’s realm would come and that God’s will would be done on earth as it is in heaven.” For others of you it might be a longing, or an ache, or a rage against the darkness.

In an effort to start the healing with prayer I am offering an opportunity for all of us to be of one mind – to join a collective longing for a world made new by writing your prayer on a piece of cloth that will be part of an art installation along the York River in the style of the Tibetan prayer flags. Flags are available for purchase from St. Paul’s United Church by calling 613-332-1900, or at A Place for the Arts, or Lakeside Gems. They will be on sale next Wednesday and Thursday afternoon at Dairy Queen.

You have until Sept. 2 to purchase your flag as they will go up on the September long weekend. The cost for each flag is $5 with proceeds going to both Social Justice without Borders and St. Paul’s United Church.

Rev. Lynn Watson

 
Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Electoral reform town hall greets enthusiasts and skeptics

Hastings—Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio hosted an electoral reform town hall last week to inform community members about alternatives to Canada’s first past the post (FPTP) voting system.

Paramedics’ mental health paramount

The Government of Ontario is prioritizing mental health for emergency service workers.

The hippest viewing party in town

Three local businesses are coming together for a great cause to honour a famous Canadian band.

Bancroft decides to take over town recycling

Bancroft town council has decided to take over the collection and management of its recycling program. It is currently handled by an outside contractor. It made the decision at a closed meeting; last week Greenview Environmental presented the cost figures involved.

Library future uncertain

The future of the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library located in Coe Hill is up in the air after the Limerick municipal council decided to withdraw from its agreement with Wollaston, effective the end of this year.

Local councillor wants to make a splash

“For the last few years I’ve always dreamed, and I know the community has dreamed, about having a splash pad at Riverside Park,” Bancroft Councillor Tracy McGibbon said, sitting down to talk about a possible water haven for community members.

Hydro hurting locals

Dozens of people turned out last week to share tales of abuse of power – the power supplied by Ontario’s Hydro One. One after another, residents came forward to chronicle their ever-rising hydro bills, which in many cases now exceed housing costs. Speaker after speaker identified how often they were forced to make choices between essentials, skimping on food in order to pay for their electricity.

Professor worries over quarry

An Earth Sciences professor with property on Jeffrey Lake is looking out for the Freymond quarry proposal. She wants to see it properly peer reviewed, and to make sure that locals understand the scientific language being used in the studies to come.

Federal tax funding announced for local municipalities

Hastings County and Lennox and Addington County will receive close to $2.5 million for infrastructure development.

Someone left the water on

Bancroft has known for a couple of years that it has a serious problem dealing with its sewer water. The amount it is paying to the Ontario Clear Water Agency (OCWA) to treat its wastewater every year is about half a million dollars — more than it is collecting in fees from those on the sewer system. This is driving the township deeper and deeper into debt. By next year, the debt is expected to soar well over the $2 million mark. It’s a cost level that threatens to erode the town’s future ability to pay its bills.