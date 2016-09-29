Daughter struggles to find work in trades

Ontario is allocating close to $350,000 to building in Bancroft.

Hydro One ombudsman Fiona Crean is coming to Bancroft.

Over 9,000 smart meters aren’t communicating properly with Hydro One in Bancroft.

The Bancroft Community Airport (BCA) is putting $124,000 into renovations.

After Bancroft council initially received a slew of confusing figures about the cost of the town taking over the collection and disposal of household and business recycling, treasurer, Craig Davidson, presented figures to last week’s meeting of town council which showed that as claimed, the move should prove economical.

Wollaston township council has decided to begin the process of dissolving the Wollaston and Limerick Union Public Library, and establishment of a Wollaston Library with or without the support of the Township of Limerick.

It was a race against the clock for the many teams who spent the day creatively stacking wood at the South of 60 Visitors Centre in Barry’s Bay.

Video games will soon be available at the Bancroft Public Library (BPL).

The Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum is hosting a visually interactive trip down memory lane.

A new program is looking to quell the use of opioids in Ontario.