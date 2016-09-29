Séan McCann confirmed for Friends of the Playhouse Gala

September 29, 2016

These are exciting times at the Bancroft Village Playhouse and the team from Hospice North Hastings are now busy planning the annual Friends of the Playhouse Gala as a way to connect with some of the theatre’s loyal supporters.

The team that has been working away at the theatre, behind the scenes, is feeling good about the impact that’s being made in the community. New patrons are connecting with the theatre at every show and long-time supporters are loving the restoration that the building is going through.

The balconies have been re-built, tech has been updated, volunteers trained and numerous artists have shown work in the lobby space. Incredible talent has been hosted this past year with stars like Brian D. Johnson, Cathy Jones and Lorne Elliott gracing the stage. A talk show was launched last fall and seven episodes were recorded before taking a break for the summer, and what a summer it was!

During July and August, the playhouse team produced nine live shows with a focus on live dramatic theatre, comedy and music plus they extended their film offerings right through the summer months. From small, intimate gatherings to sell-out shows, they made an impact while developing the idea of caring through culture.

While happy to celebrate their hard earned success, they still have to look to the community for support.

The playhouse was in a state of serious disrepair when Hospice North Hastings partnered with the United Church to operate the theatre in April of 2015. It has taken a tremendous amount of time and financial resources to get the theatre to where it is today and while the Playhouse team remains hopeful for the future – they can’t do this alone.

So, on Oct. 14 Playhouse Friends are invited for an evening of inspiring music and storytelling from the impactful Séan McCann. This East Coast musician spent many years as part of Canada’s beloved Great Big Sea before he launched a solo career saying that his heart yearned to perform in smaller, more intimate venues where he could connect, inspire and help heal with his music.

“We think this is the perfect offering for the annual Friends of the Playhouse Gala because through every show we produce, host and create; we also connect and inspire,” says playhouse manager and Hospice coordinator, Heather Brough. “When Séan reached out to us, wanting to get involved with the theatre, we were just thrilled!”

Brough wants Playhouse supporters to gather at this event to help celebrate the year that has passed and to help dream of the future.

“Grab some fiends and get some tickets to this special evening and share in the magic,” Brough adds.

Brough asks supporters to also consider making a $100 donation and becoming a friend of the Village Playhouse for the 2016-’17 season. Names of supporters will be prominently displayed on the theatre’s friends list and these contributions go directly to the restoration of Bancroft’s true gem.

“We believe something very special continues to grow in the Bancroft Theatre District and we look forward to achieving more success with the support of this community,” Brough says.

Tickets are $35 and on sale now at the Hospice House, at posies, Harvest Moon and online at boxofficebancroft.com. All proceeds from this show support the Playhouse restoration fund to ensure the continues operation of the Village Playhouse.