Hastings Highlands councillor dies

October 6, 2016

Councillor Mike Leveque died Monday, Oct. 3. / SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

The Municipality of Hastings Highlands’s Monteagle Ward councillor has died.

Hastings Highlands council released on its website Monday, Oct. 3, that longtime municipal politician and councillor for Monteagle Ward Mike Leveque had passed.

“Heavy hearts this afternoon in Maynooth, Maple Leaf and area with the loss of a great friend, musician and member of our council for the Municipality of Hastings Highlands,” Mayor Vivian Bloom said via Facebook. “Rest in peace Mike, we will all miss your music, humour, and good friendship.”

According to the Hastings Highlands council website, Leveque was a lifelong resident of Hastings Highlands. He grew up in Monteagle Ward, attending Maynooth Public School and North Hastings High School.

After highschool, Leveque worked at General Motors in Oshawa, Ont. There he was elected chairperson of the board of directors at the Auto Workers Community Credit Union for three years. He also served actively with the United Way in the Oshawa truck plant.

This term was Leveque’s fourth on council. With council he was a member of the Municipal Dog Pound Board and the elected board member for the Army, Navy and Air Force (ANAF) Veterans Club in Maynooth. He was also a member of the Celtic music group.

Leveque served the community in many volunteer positions. He volunteered and arranged the annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser event and Remembrance Day ceremonies at ANAF. He also played with his band at Hastings Centennial Manor, River Stone Residence in Bancroft and Valley Manor in Barry’s Bay.

Leveque leaves behind his wife of almost 45 years, Anne, a son and daughter.

A wake will be held at the M.G. Daly Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral mass will take place at St. Ignatius Martyr Parish on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 at 11 a.m.