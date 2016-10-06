Letters

Sandwich sign bylaw

October 6, 2016

To the Editor:

It came to our attention that someone in the Town of Bancroft was going to businesses and telling them that it is against the bylaws to have sandwich board signs in front of their shops!

We took a survey amongst some of our friends and everyone loves these sandwich signs! We heard comments such as “they make one stop to see what it is” and “it makes the town look happy and unique.” Many shops cannot get people to know where they are without these signs. Why would the town take away our small businesses’ opportunities to keep their businesses alive. The summer is an especially short season. It’s difficult to get through the winter and stay in business. Does the town want our small businesses to suffer? This does not seem right or fair in any sense of the imagination. Sandwich signs encourage shopping in our downtown core. We ask the town to rethink this.

Stan Irvine and Karen Smith

Letters to the Editor

