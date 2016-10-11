Headline News

Wollaston reeve flips car, faces drunk driving charge

October 11, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

Wollaston township Reeve Graham Blair, 68, has been charged with impaired driving after police allege he drove his car into a ditch.

Bancroft OPP attended a motor vehicle collision call on Old Hastings Road in the Township of Wollaston Sunday night. After arriving on scene they found a car rolled onto its side in a ditch.

Blair was charged with driving over 80 mgs in 100 mgs of blood and driving while impaired. He was held for bail and released on a recognizance to appear in Bancroft court Oct. 18.

This is Blair’s second drinking and driving charge. A decision on the first has been delayed until spring of 2017.

None of these allegations have been proved in court.

