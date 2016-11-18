Headline News

Federal rural funding increased in fall update

November 18, 2016

By Sarah Sobanski

The federal government is investing an additional $2 billion in rural infrastructure.

Minster of Finance Bill Morneau announced the update to Ontario’s fall budget earlier this month. It adds to the $500 million already promised for rural broadband Internet in the spring budget.

“In the Spring 2016 Budget, our rural caucus lobbied to secure a much-needed $500 million investment in rural broadband Internet, which will help us to compete in this highly technical and increasingly globalized market,” said Hastings-Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio. “The $2 billion in additional funding for infrastructure in rural and remote communities that was announced in the fall fiscal update is further proof that our government is taking its commitment to rural communities very seriously.”

 He added, “I’ve already got a request in with the minister for a meeting to discuss a little more detail into what this means and what kind of infrastructure investments or applications can be put forward.”

Bossio said that the rural caucus has focused on digital infrastructure, building infrastructure and economic development resources for small communities. 

“A lot of the time most MPs are urban, most ministers are urban, most of the staff is urban. It’s very easy to look at everything through an urban lens and then apply that to rural just by shrinking down what they do on the urban side and apply it for the rural side,” said Bossio. “They don’t come in with a genuine understanding of the unique challenges of rural, but we’ve been quite effective at communicating what those challenges are.”

The government is planning to invest $180 billion in infrastructure over 12 years. Infrastructure for rural and northern communities is a top priority in the infrastructure budget. It is also focusing on public transit, green and social infrastructure, and transportation infrastructure that supports trade.

Bossio said he would rally for rural needs such as improvements to water and waste systems and roads.

“I heard time and again…in our riding about how challenging it is for our small communities to compete with large communities for funding,” said Bossio. “I will continue to work hard to level the playing field.”

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Loyalist College Bancroft campus director Warren Gee, left, welcomes new president of the college Anne Marie Vaughan on Nov. 14. Gee said he was excited to welcome Vaughan and appreciated that she made it out to the Bancroft campus to meet staff within the first week of taking on her role. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

New president of Loyalist College visits Bancroft

Loyalist College has a new president. Dr. Anne Marie Vaughan became president of Loyalist College Nov. 7. She replaced President Maureen Piercy who retired in August.

LiveFit gym trainers Lee Ann Freymond, Jenny Bierworth, Kelli Nicholas, owner Amanda Stone and MILO Fitness’s John Tait celebrate the opening of the gym in Bancroft’s downtown core on Nov. 1. / SUBMITTED

New gym wants locals to LiveFit

“In 2010 I decided I would go to the gym for the first time myself. It evolved from there. Now I couldn’t imagine my life without it,” said new local gym owner Amanda Stone following the opening of LiveFit on Nov. 1. She’s partnered with MILO Fitness to give community-oriented working out a home in Bancroft.

Federal rural funding increased in fall update

The federal government is investing an additional $2 billion in rural infrastructure.

Bancroft saves on garbage trucks

Bancroft council found savings in one area last week. It is purchasing a used 2007 garbage truck for $50,000 — actually, less than that, as they received a $15,000 trade-in allowance on the current truck. This net cost of $35,000 compares to the budgeted leasing cost of $57,000 a year over several years. Similarly, instead of leasing a recycling truck, the town is buying a used 2010 vehicle for $70,000, a cost which will be partially offset by funds from the provincial Continuous Improvement Fund (CIF), set up to encourage recycling. Again, this one-time purchase price compares favourably with the budgeted $57,000 a year lease cost.

NHHS Grade 10 student Jordan Jordan, left, and Grade 12 student Lexus Lexus, right, said they look forward to participating in MP Mike Bossio’s youth council. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Students join federal youth council

Three students from North Hastings High School (NHHS) have been selected for the area’s federal youth council.

Hastings Highlands council discusses costs of curbside garbage pick-up

Beaumen Waste Management Systems Ltd has presented Hastings Highlands council with a solution to its garbage conflict — and it isn’t curbside pick-up.

Town of Bancroft CAO takes on county role

Outgoing Hastings County Warden Rick Phillips was in Bancroft last week to discuss county issues with the town’s chief administrative officer (CAO) Hazel Lambe. Lambe has just assumed the position of chair of the Hastings Clerks and Treasurers Association.

Staff Sgt. Tim Spence officially named detachment commander

Bancroft’s OPP Staff Sgt. Tim Spence is now the local detachment’s commander.

County nominates new warden

Hastings County council will have a new warden later this year.

At large voting meeting date set

Hastings Highlands council has set a date to discuss voting at large with its area constituents.