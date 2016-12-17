Bancroft Canadian Tire robbed

December 17, 2016
Bancroft OPP are looking for two men following a robbery at Bancroft’s Canadian Tire last night.
At 9 p.m. Dec. 16 two men took an undisclosed amount of money from the local business on Hastings Street North. Their faces were disguised. They fled on foot to a vehicle.
Bancroft OPP are investigating with the Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspects were captured on video surveillance.
The first suspect was a man. He was described as black, in his early 20s, and approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey track pants and black shoes with a red bandanna over his face.
The second suspect was also a man. He was described as indigenous, in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and heavier set. He had a thin moustache, brown eyes, black hair, and high cheekbones. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a Toronto Maple Leafs emblem, and dark grey track pants with his face covered with a light coloured balaclava.
Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to contact the Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122, report it to the OPP online at http://www.opp.ca/index.php?id=132, by cellphone (*677 (*OPP)) or if you wish to remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) at https://www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm .