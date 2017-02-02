Commentary

Walkway project to beautify Bancroft

February 2, 2017

By Jody Didier

The BBIA is looking for volunteer groups and individuals to champion the various components of its walkways project.

More and more people are interested in living a walkable lifestyle whether it be for health, socioeconomic or environmental reasons. Today, people want to be within safe and comfortable walking of the places that meet their day-to-day needs. This is quite a change from the latter half of the last century. Then, towns developed around the convenience of automobile travel and use-based zoning ordinances identified the need for large parking lots, gas stations and repair shops rather than focusing upon the pedestrian.

Walking benefits us through gas savings, decreasing the automobile footprint in the environment and reducing emissions that contribute to poor air quality and global climate change. Today, a surprising number of people walk to the local gas station convenience store. Ultimately, every person who shops gets there on foot (with the exception of Internet shopping and drive through windows).

The physical activity of walking is known to help prevent chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, depression and osteoporosis. Walking improves cardiovascular functioning. Walkable (and rollable) environments generally lead to higher economic productivity. Passersby are more likely to stop at several businesses when they’re walking, rather than driving past. In turn, this creates a healthier marketplace, sustainable businesses with a better variety and the economic gains stay in the local economy. Interesting specialty shops open up and people tend to linger longer.

The cornerstone of efficient ground transportation, walking remains the most economical means for people to get around. Walkable surfaces improve mobility for people with walkers, wheelchairs, canes and other devices. When getting around town is primarily car-centric, you limit those who do not drive for physical, developmental and age-related reasons. Walking creates social interaction and the sense of overall well-being, so walkable communities experience fewer crimes and negative social issues.

Beyond conditions, it is important to consider connectivity, greenery and art when looking to improve the walking experience.

At an open meeting on Jan. 23, the BBIA shared their vision to improve walk-ability in the core of Bancroft. Proposed as a community project, the BBIA vision includes gardens, art and other enhancements, while prioritizing comfort and safety.

A long-term plan, suggestions include highlighting the surfaces of both official and courtesy crosswalks, creating shaded picnic areas near the Bancroft cenotaph, planting native species that attract butterflies and birds, freshening up the town kiosks, creating a footpath along the west side of the York River and lighting both the Millennium Park bridge and west riverside walkways. A copy of the full vision plan is available on the BBIA website (www.bancroftbia.com) under the “About Us” tab at the top of the page.

Interested parties are asked to contact the BBIA by email at bancroftbia@gmail.com.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.

MPP starts school closure petition

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.

Eagles Nest development funding granted

For thousands of years, the Bancroft cliffs have impressed visitors and settlers. Now the story of the first of these visitors will be told, as trail and conservation groups partner with the Algonquin nation, locally and provincially, to tell “The Algonquin Story” along the trails at Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park.

Council pushes free tap vote 

After a series of demonstrations at the Millennium Park water tap, the audience at Club 580 cheered when Councillor Mary Kavanagh’s motion to immediately decide on shutting off the free public tap failed by a vote of four to three. In favour of suspending the rules to proceed with the issue were Kavanagh, Councillor Charles Mullett and Councillor Barry McGibbon. Voting against were Mayor Bernice Jenkins, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins, Councillor Bill Kilpatrick and Councillor Tracy McGibbon.

DiManno takes peace bond

Charges against long-time Toronto Star columnist Rosie DiManno have been dropped after she agreed to a peace bond.