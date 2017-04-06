General News

Hatchery fishing for a new school of volunteers

April 6, 2017

Bancroft This Week stopped in at the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery to see what volunteers are working on as the lakes thaw.  From left, volunteers Vic Bodnar and Ron Howson  load brown trout into a tub in the back of a truck. These fish are to be stocked at Eels Creek.  / JAKE STOREY Student reporter

By Jake Storey

On a cloudy Tuesday morning, volunteers at the North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery prepare to release 1,480 brown trout into their new habitat. Tuesdays are the busiest day at the hatchery. A team of six men scoop nets full of fish and transfer them into large buckets, loaded into the back of a truck.

“This is our first time releasing brown trout,” said Ron Bowman, the hatchery’s fish culture manager. “We’ve got an overcrowding situation in one of the tanks. So we’re putting the brown trout in Eels Creek. We can get them into Eel Creek now because the water’s open. So that will free us up one tank and we can start splitting up some of the fish in the other tanks where we have overcrowding.”

The hatchery is run almost entirely by volunteers. With stocking season here, they’re  looking for more.

When asked how many people they needed, longtime hatchery volunteer Hendry said, “As many as we can get. There’s a lot of duties around here.”

He added, “The hatchery is at capacity right now. We have over 20,000 fish.” With so many fish awaiting release into the local waters, the requirements to maintain the site can be high.

The number of fish at the hatchery has pushed the volunteers to get an early start on the releasing them into the water, according to Bowman.

“Normally, we wouldn’t start stocking for another month… We have to wait until there’s no more than a five degree separation between the temperature in the tank and the temperature of the lake where we’re going to stock them.”

The hatchery has been in the area for over nine years and is in need of assistance to ensure its success and longevity.

One of Hendry’s concerns is the fact that majority of the volunteers they have on a week to week basis are getting older.

“I’m the youngest guy here and I’m 52. Most of our volunteers are in their 60s. It makes me worry for the future of the hatchery. What’ll it be like in 10 years? That’s why we’re trying to encourage younger people to get involved.”

“Volunteers come in mornings and afternoons each day of the week,” Bowman explained. “They feed the fish and clean their tanks. There’s also systems checking and testing on the tanks for dissolved oxygen content and water temperatures.”

There are close to 30 volunteers on the hatchery’s list, but during this crucial season, many of them are down south for the winter. “We usually manage to get to the job done,” added Bowman. “We have a lot of help from the MNRF [Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry] and their biologists. If we run into a situation or a problem with the fish, we can always call on their people … We talk to them on a fairly regular basis and they give us their expertise.”

“What makes our hatchery unique is that we recirculate the water, which results in higher water temperatures and much bigger fish,” said Hendry. “Our fish are four to five times larger than fish grown in traditional, flow-through hatcheries.”

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

Peewee Jets sweep all-Ontarios in three games

The Vito’s Pizzeria peewee Jets swept the all-Ontario championship in the third game of a series against the South Huron Sabres on March 18 winning 6-1. Pictured are Jets Ben Landry, Owen Fergusson, Trevor McDowell, Tanner Potts, James Armstrong, Jonathan Young, Brady Hunt, Keegan Anderson, Colson Jenkins, Connor Sobry, Ryker Huygens, Eric Hall, Tyson Carr, Cody Switzer and Phillip Cannon and coaches Shawn Fergusson, Shane Anderson, Tim Jenkins and Bryce Wilson. / SUBMITTED

Reeve guilty of drinking and driving

Following a two-hour trial held at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on March 14, Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his blood. He had been arrested on Feb. 9, 2016 during a police vehicle check in Wollaston Township.

Council finishes operating budget

Municipal staff has drafted a more than $8.7 million operating budget for Hastings Highlands. It includes a small tax increase. Council held public consultations for the operating budget March 8. The operating budget stands apart from the municipality’s capital budget, which will be released later this month.

