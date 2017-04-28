Help save the humans

April 28, 2017
To the Editor,
On Saturday, April 29, tens of thousands are marching in cities all across North America for climate justice. Climate change leaders do not approve pipelines. Please join us to send a clear message to all levels of government. Canadians want climate solutions with actual reductions in industrial emissions, not broken promises. Many drops of water make an ocean if we all march together we can turn the tide of apathy and inaction. It is your future. Be the change!
We are walking a two kilometre loop from Millennium Park down the sidewalk on Hastings Street to Bridge Street and back. Bring your own poster or picket sign. Express your concern. Be creative and/or carry your favourite stuffed animal to chant, “Save the humans.” This is your march for your future. Invite your family and friends.
I am organizing this march locally in Bancroft so people will not have to drive hundreds of kilometres to a distant city to attend a march, thus increasing their greenhouse gas emissions. Also, more marches in many different towns and cities raises awareness for more of the public, political ridings, local governments, MPs and MPPs. We all need to reduce our emissions and lead with a good example by acting locally. If we all looked after our own backyards we would not have a global problem.
Meet us for the Save the Humans march in Millennium Park at 11 a.m. on April 29.
Thank you for caring, hope to see you there.
Chuck Potter
Gilmour