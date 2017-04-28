Help save the humans

Wollaston Township council held a special public meeting to present their draft operating budget for 2017-’18, which drew a sizeable turnout at the Coe Hill Legion hall on April 18.

Council has officially released its five-year capital roads plan. In other council notes: Senior of the Year nominated, HPEDSB chair to visit council and Council considering harsher penalties for illegal activities.

At the Dungannon Recreation Centre in L’Amble on April 23, a full hall made their feelings clear about a number of issues facing Bancroft — chiefly, that they are strongly opposed to the sale of the Dungannon landfill.

Bancroft council took place last week without a familiar face. As previously reported in Bancroft This Week, Mayor Bernice Jenkins is taking an indeterminate leave of absence. Paul Jenkins has become the acting mayor. In other council notes; Budget meeting set; Surplus properties put up for sale; Bancroft election will not have online voting; Council recommends collaboration for Club 580 plan; Town considers better ways to get the word out; Muncipal assessment costs town; Water and sewage contract proposals due April 19.

The future of small North Hastings public schools, and their impact on community development and growth came up several times during the Wollaston Township regular council meeting on April 11. Local schools have received a reprieve from the threat of closure by the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, but only for this round of reviews.

Anyone attending physiotherapy at the North Hastings Hospital will now be visiting the Volunteers of Choices Thrift Store Physiotherapy Department.

Wollaston council received its requested mediation and conflict resolution report, prepared by Fournier Consulting Services, April 6. In February, council had requested mediation assistance to help them and township staff get back on track in a more productive and effective manner. The consultant, Stephen Fournier, conducted one-on-one interviews with all members of council and staff, as well as the former Deputy-reeve and fire chief, to prepare the report delivered. Following the special public meeting, Fournier said he would also be conducting private mediation for unnamed persons.

Taking the advice of her doctor and her family, Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins has decided to take some time to rest and restore her health and strength. She will be off for an indefinite period. While she is off-duty, Deputy Mayor Paul Jenkins will take over her functions.

Just after 4 a.m. April 8, local OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a structure fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road in Hastings Highlands.

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.