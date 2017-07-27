New librarian for Coe Hill

July 27, 2017

New Wollaston Township Public librarian Carolyn Henderson (left) with two of her assistants. / JIM EADIE Special to This Week

By Jim Eadie

After six years of devotion to her “wee little library with a heart,” librarian Bonnie Purdy is leaving her position at the Wollaston Township public library for another adventure.

“I truly enjoyed working for the community in the library for six years,” said Purdy. “I especially enjoyed my time with the children. They are ever so happy to be part of things, and my reading and craft program became the highlight of my week. The kids would be as excited about what craft we would be doing, as they were about the book. They had a golden opportunity to check out the books and movies by themselves after the program. It was priceless! I will miss the connection to the community, but feel very pleased that Carolyn Henderson is now in the position. She will create her own brand of library, and will excel.”

“The wee little library with a heart… was Bonnie’s idea,” said Anne Ireland, member of Friends of the Wollaston Public Library group. “She changed things around, brought in toys and decorations and made the library so accessible and friendly for kids… and adults too. The kids from her kindergarten program come back to the library after all this time and still call her Miss Bonnie. We are really sorry she is leaving… but you know what they say… another door opens. We very much look forward to working with Carolyn Henderson!”

Henderson brings her background in community development work and organizing with her, along with a lifelong love of reading and learning.

“Literacy is so important, as is the computer lab,” she said. “It is what connects us to the rest of the world. I am absolutely honoured to have been chosen to do this work. A library is an important community resource. I hope to continue the good work that Bonnie has been doing here.”

Wollaston Township Library hours: Tuesday to Friday noon to 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Its telephone number is 613-337-5183.