General News

New librarian for Coe Hill

July 27, 2017

New Wollaston Township Public librarian Carolyn Henderson (left) with two of her assistants. / JIM EADIE Special to This Week

By Jim Eadie

After six years of devotion to her “wee little library with a heart,” librarian Bonnie Purdy is leaving her position at the Wollaston Township public library for another adventure.

“I truly enjoyed working for the community in the library for six years,” said Purdy. “I especially enjoyed my time with the children. They are ever so happy to be part of things, and my reading and craft program became the highlight of my week. The kids would be as excited about what craft we would be doing, as they were about the book. They had a golden opportunity to check out the books and movies by themselves after the program. It was priceless! I will miss the connection to the community, but feel very pleased that Carolyn Henderson is now in the position. She will create her own brand of library, and will excel.”

“The wee little library with a heart… was Bonnie’s idea,” said Anne Ireland, member of Friends of the Wollaston Public Library group. “She changed things around, brought in toys and decorations and made the library so accessible and friendly for kids… and adults too. The kids from her kindergarten program come back to the library after all this time and still call her Miss Bonnie. We are really sorry she is leaving… but you know what they say… another door opens. We very much look forward to working with Carolyn Henderson!”

Henderson brings her background in community development work and organizing with her, along with a lifelong love of reading and learning.

“Literacy is so important, as is the computer lab,” she said. “It is what connects us to the rest of the world. I am absolutely honoured to have been chosen to do this work. A library is an important community resource. I hope to continue the good work that Bonnie has been doing here.”

Wollaston Township Library hours: Tuesday to Friday noon to 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Its telephone number is 613-337-5183.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Local hospital installing new generator

The province is helping Quinte Health Care’s Bancroft hospital replace its emergency generator.

Bancroft consolidates roads capital to Detlor

Bancroft council is refocusing its 2017 roads budget.

Community debates LED sign

Some Maynooth business owners want Hastings Highlands council to turn off its LED promotions sign at night.

Beaver dam monitoring landowners’ responsibility

Damages caused by bursting beaver dams could fall to you. That’s according to the province, but it’s up for some debate between local works managers, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Algonquins elect representatives

After a long campaign, members from the Algonquin Nation recently elected nine Algonquin Negotiation Representatives (ANRs) to represent their communities’ interests during treaty negotiations between the Algonquins of Ontario and the governments of Canada and Ontario.

New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Hastings Highlands council wants development promises

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

Mayor remembers councillor

People in Maynooth and area, in fact all of Hastings Highlands and the North Hastings areas were deeply saddened this past week, upon hearing of the sudden death of Bert Cannon of Maple Leaf. Bert was born in Maynooth, the son of Sam and Ethel Cannon, one of ten children, raised right in the hamlet where some remained their whole lives.

OCWA out, town searches for new provider

The arduous process of selecting a provider to look after the water and wastewater services in Bancroft for the next five years is moving forward.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support