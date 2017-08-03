Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

August 3, 2017
By Jim Eadie
A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.
Julian Steven O’Connor, 57, pleaded guilty to offences of sexual assault, threatening death, and sexual interference. Several other charges related to the same investigation were withdrawn by the Crown attorney.
O’Connor has been ordered to re-appear in court on Oct. 1 at which time he will sentenced.
Details of the case are the subject of a publication ban ordered by the court to prevent publication of any information that could lead to the identity of the victim in the case.