Clothes make the person

August 3, 2017

To the Editor,

Cast a glance in the mirror. Check out your everyday apparel. Head out to the excellent ladies clothing store Heather’s Designs!

If you dream of a custom made special occasion dress, Heather can make it for you, with or without a pattern. Clothes make the person. Try on your unique dress and really examine yourself in the mirror. You are lovely, runway pretty.

Heather Jeffery, owner and operator of the store, always sewed but when she made her prom dress, her sewing became a vocation.

Right now, she’s is working on an unusual wedding dress which displays 3D flowers. Valuable fabrics can be transformed into fashions — brainstorm with her. No discarding your grandmother’s wedding dress, let Heather change it into your daughter’s wedding dress!

This dressmaker doesn’t leave men or children out either. Pants can be hemmed and steamed. Young people’s clothes can be altered to fit like gloves. Even your home can benefit with cushions and place mats that match your decorating flair.

At Heather’s Designs, you will also find ready made dresses, bathing suits, purses, jeans, tops, pants, jewelry, crafts and belts. Heather’s mission is to make people happy. She accomplishes this in fabric. Maybe she can make you happy by fashioning a contest winning ugliest Christmas vest for that Christmas party in August. It’s service that fits your imagination.

Heather’s Designs is located at 1 Fairway Boulevard, just north of Canadian Tire at the end of the plaza. Look for it past the gas bar new to Landis Market. She’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, except Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 613-318-8535 for more information.

Pat Lavoy