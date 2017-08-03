Letters

Clothes make the person

August 3, 2017

To the Editor,

Cast a glance in the mirror. Check out your everyday apparel. Head out to the excellent ladies clothing store Heather’s Designs!

If you dream of a custom made special occasion dress, Heather can make it for you, with or without a pattern. Clothes make the person. Try on your unique dress and really examine yourself in the mirror. You are lovely, runway pretty.

Heather Jeffery, owner and operator of the store, always sewed but when she made her prom dress, her sewing became a vocation.

Right now, she’s is working on an unusual wedding dress which displays 3D flowers. Valuable fabrics can be transformed into fashions — brainstorm with her. No discarding your grandmother’s wedding dress, let Heather change it into your daughter’s wedding dress!

This dressmaker doesn’t leave men or children out either. Pants can be hemmed and steamed. Young people’s clothes can be altered to fit like gloves. Even your home can benefit with cushions and place mats that match your decorating flair.

At Heather’s Designs, you will also find ready made dresses, bathing suits, purses, jeans, tops, pants, jewelry, crafts and belts. Heather’s mission is to make people happy. She accomplishes this in fabric. Maybe she can make you happy by fashioning a contest winning ugliest Christmas vest for that Christmas party in August. It’s service that fits your imagination.

Heather’s Designs is located at 1 Fairway Boulevard, just north of Canadian Tire at the end of the plaza. Look for it past the gas bar new to Landis Market. She’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, except Wednesday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 613-318-8535 for more information.

Pat Lavoy

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils’ recording ban questioned

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Local hospital installing new generator

The province is helping Quinte Health Care’s Bancroft hospital replace its emergency generator.

Bancroft consolidates roads capital to Detlor

Bancroft council is refocusing its 2017 roads budget.

Community debates LED sign

Some Maynooth business owners want Hastings Highlands council to turn off its LED promotions sign at night.

Beaver dam monitoring landowners’ responsibility

Damages caused by bursting beaver dams could fall to you. That’s according to the province, but it’s up for some debate between local works managers, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Algonquins elect representatives

After a long campaign, members from the Algonquin Nation recently elected nine Algonquin Negotiation Representatives (ANRs) to represent their communities’ interests during treaty negotiations between the Algonquins of Ontario and the governments of Canada and Ontario.

New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Hastings Highlands council wants development promises

Hastings Highlands councillors are butting heads with county representatives over economic development funding.

