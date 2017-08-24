General News

Surrounding area health units confirm West Nile

August 24, 2017

Human cases for West Nile virus have been confirmed by both the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit and Peterborough Public Health.

The health unit and public health confirmed residents within their regions had been infected with the West Nile virus Aug. 18.

This is the first human case of West Nile virus reported in the HKPR District Health Unit’s region since 2012.

“The discovery of a human case of West Nile virus in our region is no surprise, given the wet weather this spring and summer that have created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes that can spread illness. We have also seen reports this summer of positive human cases of West Nile virus being detected in other parts of Ontario,” said Marianne Rock, manager of communicable disease control, epidemiology and evaluation for the HKPR District Health Unit.

“Even though the cold nights and cooler fall days will eventually kill mosquitoes, it’s obvious they are still active and pose a health risk. That’s why it is very important for people to continue taking precautions and fighting the bite of mosquitoes that can spread West Nile virus.”

According to Public Health Ontario’s most recent West Nile virus surveillance data, as of Aug. 12, 2017, there have been eight reported (probable or confirmed) human cases of West Nile virus throughout Ontario this year.

Earlier this summer, the health unit detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes that were trapped in Haliburton County. With another human West Nile virus case in Peterborough, and mosquitoes also testing positive in Durham Region and Hastings County this summer, Rock says it’s safe to assume West Nile virus is present throughout this part of the province.

“Don’t be complacent, because wherever you live, it’s important to reduce your risk of mosquitoes that can spread illness,” she adds. Peterborough Public Health officials confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus acquired locally Aug. 18.

Although the risk of becoming infected is low, prevention against bites is the best protection. Individuals can protect themselves by covering up when going outside between the hours of dusk and dawn. They can also clean up once a week, get rid of standing water around their homes in places such as bird baths, eavestroughs, wheelbarrows and flower pots etc. Use insect repellent containing DEET.

More information can be found at www.hkpr.on.ca and www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca.

Submitted by HKPR District Health Unit and Peterborough Public Health

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Low-income renters suffering housing crisis

There is a lack of affordable housing in the area. The Hastings Housing Resource Centre and Housing First Working Group of the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward are reaching out to landlords and property owners to fix that.

Chamber responds to jobs act

The province’s 2017 workplace legislation could cost the average household up to $1,300 per year, according to a new study.

Council offered suggestions to change procedures

Wollaston Township council heard a brief delegation by a local citizen at their Aug. 8 regular meeting offering suggestions for changes to their procedural bylaw governing the conduct of their meetings. Roxanne Lambert asked council to consider several changes which would improve transparency, accountability, and increase public input. She suggested not limiting delegations to three per meeting and reducing their speaking time to five minutes plus council’s questions.

Public transit TROUT moves under BCT

Bancroft Community Transit is taking over TROUT operations as the Community Care North Hastings charity dissolves.

Utility arrears on the rise in Bancroft

Town treasurer Arthur Smith’s provided council with a financial update on Bancroft’s water and wastewater services at their meeting in Dungannon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. His report highlighted that the arrears generated from residents who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills have increased to $24,967 in 2017. To provide a comparison, CAO Hazel Lambe stated that in 2015 the arrears as of July 31 amounted to $20,471; in 2016 $19,050.

OCWA back at bidding table

Despite the recommendations of the consultants at DM Wills Associates, council has decided to allow the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) to re-enter the bidding process for the contract to become the operator of the Bancroft’s water and wastewater systems

Concerns over fireworks mount

Many lake associations around Hastings Highlands are tired of fireworks, says Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom. That could mean firework restrictions for the municipality in the future.

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils’ recording ban questioned

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support