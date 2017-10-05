Headline News

Town chooses water and wastewater contractor

October 5, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft has begun negotiating with the lowest bidder for town water and wastewater management.

Council chose to pursue a contract with Veolia for the future operations, maintenance and management of its water and wastewater systems at a special meeting of council Sept. 26.

“In this last stage we were down to three candidates,” said Bancroft acting mayor Paul Jenkins. “They had all gone back and resubmitted so everything was common. On the initial bids, some provided extra services. We had them all go back and bid on common terms.”

Over the next five years, Veolia’s projected cost was $3.22 million. It beat out past water and wastewater systems operator OCWA at $3.25 million and PUSI at $3.34 million. This includes the costs of the water and wastewater plant’s transition from one company to another.

Jenkins said now, the town will “fine-tune” the contract with Veolia. The negotiations will “mainly focus on price,” and, if all goes according to plan, the town will award operations to Veolia within the week, he said.

“It’s been a long detailed process, it’s taken quite a while to get down to this point that we are here but we’re just trying to make sure that we get the best service for the best price for the residents of Bancroft,” said Jenkins.

He added, “When we signed this contract five years ago, there was no competition. [OCWA was] the only people that we could get to run it,” said Jenkins. “OCWA also says that over the last five years that [it’s raised its] operating efficiency so that’s why [it] was able to lower [its] bid down this time.”

When asked if finalizing the contract would impact the dramatic increase to water and wastewater rates that was made by the town last year, Jenkins suggested it was unlikely. He said the rate increases were based on the projected reduced cost of the contract for the next five years as well as paying off the town’s operating deficit.

“We are going to reexamine all of the scenarios,” said Jenkins. “I think it’s going to be pretty close. Once we go through this final negotiation stage we’ll be able to determine how close we were in guessing what the final contract price was going to be.”

He noted that rates could fluctuate depending on positive or negative impacts to Bancroft’s water and wastewater in the coming years.

The new contact does not include the cost of electricity. Jenkins said the town is planning on taking electricity back in-house in hopes that it will cost less.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town chooses water and wastewater contractor

Bancroft has begun negotiating with the lowest bidder for town water and wastewater management.

Eagles Nest Trail tells an Algonquin story

The sound of drumming echoed through the trees lining the trails stretching throughout Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park on Saturday afternoon, welcoming a crowd of 100 plus to the official grand opening of the park’s new Indigenous-themed interpretive trail system. Bancroft’s acting mayor Paul Jenkins encouraged those in attendance to explore the trails and take a peek at the new interpretive signage placed strategically throughout the park.

Mayor resigns with heavy heart

Almost 15 years of municipal service were brought to a close Sept. 26 as Town of Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins tendered her resignation from council, effective Nov. 30. 

Poet discovers alleged plagiarism

A local Bancroft area poet has garnered international attention after inadvertently discovering and reporting alleged plagiarism by Canada’s former parliamentary poet laureate and Governor General Award-winning poet Pierre DesRuisseaux, now deceased.

Public schools losing a third of their budget

Schools across the area’s public board will see a 30 per cent cut in their budgets this year, according to Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s communications officer.

Census shows many county homes are low-income

One in five homes in Hastings County are considered low-income, according to the newest census release. Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, and Bancroft hold some of the highest percentages of low-income households.

Crime down in Bancroft

Thefts are down 24 per cent from last year in Bancroft.

Hastings Highlands man charged in fatal crash

A 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving following a serious collision in July.

Town may take on winter roads

During his presentation to Bancroft council at its Sept. 12 meeting, public works manager Perry Kelly proposed a cost-saving measure that could save the town approximately $10,000 each year.

Town extends deadline for water line imaging

CAO Hazel Lambe informed council that the deadline for the completion of the camera imaging underway to find the potential source of infiltration in the system’s main lines had been extended from Aug. 31 to the end of September.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support