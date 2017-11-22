Letters

Scouts Canada area commissioner responds to “New Bancroft scout program seeking leaders”

November 22, 2017

To the Editor, 

I am writing in reference you your article that appeared today in Bancroft this Week titled “New Bancroft scout program seeking leaders.” I am Scouts Canada’s volunteer area commissioner for the region served by your paper, and there are some important points that I feel should be brought to your readers’ attention.

While I welcome any group or organization that promotes Scouting principles, I feel that it is important to advise readers that Bancroft has had a rich history with Scouting over the last few decades, and Scouting remains strong in the community. The new group that you have referenced is not recognized nor sanctioned by Scouts Canada or the World Organization of the Scout Movement, under which over 40 million youth participate in Scouting programs around the globe. Further, the Baden-Powell Service Association is not bound by Scouts Canada Volunteer safety screening, training policies or Volunteer Code of Conduct, nor does it follow the Scouts Canada program.

Scouts Canada is committed to providing challenging programs for boys and girls with consistent quality of programming across Canada. We apply a comprehensive set of procedures and safeguards that are designed to ensure that youth engage in fun and challenging outdoor learning activities while placing their safety and security first at all times. Throughout Ontario, over 24,500 youth participate in formative adventures and experiences delivered by over 7,800 dedicated and fully trained Scouts Canada volunteers.

Scouting remains very active throughout Bancroft and we welcome new youth and adult volunteers.

If you have any questions about Scouting in the Bancroft area or about any other Scouting matter, please feel free to contact myself or our National Headquarters located in Ottawa.

Yours in Scouting,

Jeff W. Sauvé

Algonquinte area commissioner

 

         

