Headline News

Group wants to award champions of the community

November 30, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

A county anti-poverty group is providing a new way to champion the members of our communities that strengthen contribute to their resiliency.

Hastings Prince Edward Poverty Roundtable has announced it’s accepting nominations for its first ever Community Champions Award. Executive director for the table Christine Durant said the awards will “amplify the good that people are doing in our communities.”

“We know that there’s all sorts of people that are doing all sorts of things that are helping to reduce poverty and to reduce the impacts of poverty in people’s lives,” she said. “We don’t often have the opportunity to really recognize people for their work so this is a community champions award which means community members are recognizing or putting people forward for the work that they are doing and it’s an opportunity to recognize that work.”

Criteria for nominations is wide ranging, Durant said. It could be employers who employ those facing barriers in the workforce or provide their employees with a living wage. It could be as wide-influencing as an organization fighting poverty or as local as a neighbour helping a neighbour. It could be someone who provides community spaces that welcome people struggling with poverty to gather.

“When we talk about doing poverty work, it doesn’t always just look like making donations to a program. Those things are really important…but we also want an opportunity to recognize that anti-poverty work is also things like providing training, employment, reducing barriers, meeting each other, helping neighbours out.”

Durant said that the number of champions selected will depend on the number of applications that the roundtable receives. She suspected that they would take the awards to wherever the nominations and champions are selected. Nominations can come from anywhere in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

“Think about people who are doing things in your community that are making things easier for people or people who are doing work that is actually preventing poverty from happening in the first place, people or groups that reduce barriers,” she said.

For more details visit povertyroundtablehpe.ca/contact-us/ or call (613) 779-7477.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hastings Highlands Public Library audit spotlights $30,000 surplus account

Hastings Highlands Public Library has been accumulating budget surpluses for years, unnoticed by its board.

Group wants to award champions of the community

A county anti-poverty group is providing a new way to champion the members of our communities that strengthen contribute to their resiliency.

Midwives take on prenatal clinics

The face of prenatal education is shifting in North Hastings. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health hasn’t scheduled any area in-person prenatal education sessions for 2018. There are 18 groups of sessions scheduled for Belleville over the course of the year, 10 scheduled in Quinte West and four scheduled for Prince Edward County, but none for North Hastings.

Committee wants to hear from addicts

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee is hoping to team up with local organizations to stop the area’s growing needles and addictions problems.

Bancroft police costs to increase

In total, Bancroft residents will pay $494.82 per household for police services.

CEO can’t vouch for BPL’s safety

Former Bancroft Public Library CEO Chris Stephenson told Bancroft This Week he “lives and breathes” public libraries, but suggested he feels stonewalled by the municipality when it comes to ensuring fair wages for staff and addressing the library’s accessibility needs... Bancroft's acting mayor Paul Jenkins said while the operation of the library is not the responsibility of the town, the building is.

Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.

OMB waiting game begins for Hastings Highlands

Hastings Highlands needs an answer to whether it will be voting at-large in 2018 by Dec. 31, but Ontario Municipal Board hearing chair Hugh Wilkins told the municipality it could be waiting longer than that.

Legion looking for members to carry on its legacy

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Second home bylaws coming

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support