Hastings Highlands steps into the future

November 30, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

The following are notes from Hastings Highlands council’s regular Nov. 22 meeting.

Council has chosen Intelivote Systems Inc. to make alternate voting possible for its 2018 election.

Council approved an agreement with the company for internet and telephone voting.

Deputy clerk Suzanne Huschilt said the municipality received two applications to its request for proposals. She said the company far surpassed the other application the municipality received.

The agreement will include training staff on how to operate the alternative voting equipment.

The municipality estimates alternative voting will cost $22,880. It joins six other area municipalities that will offer alternative voting this year.

Committee wants grant for seniors’ expo

Council also approved its grant committee to apply for a grant to host a seniors’ expo next spring.

Reusable waste days set for summer

Council approved two reusable goods days to “coinciding with Household Hazardous Waste Days” for July and October 2018.

Council hiring co-ordinator for economic development

Hastings Highlands is looking to partner with the Community Futures Development Corporation of North and Central Hastings and South Algonquin for economic development.

Community Futures has offered the municipality $10,000 towards its hiring of a business retention and expansion implementation co-ordinator. He or she would be hired if the municipality receives the Rural Economic Development grant, which it applied for this September, to help with two municipal projects. The total projected cost of the co-ordinator is $60,000.

CAO Pat Pilgrim said entering into an agreement with Community Futures for the support would strengthen the municipality’s application.

Councillor Alex Walder had concerns about entering into an agreement with Community Futures before the municipality received the grant funding. Council postponed passing the agreement bylaw until it could be studied further.

Council approves capital budget

Council approved its 2018 capital budget. Council held a public meeting on the budget Nov. 14. For more, see “HH releases draft capital budget” at bancroftthisweek.ca.